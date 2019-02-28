The Netgear Arlo system is very good.
IMHO a "kit" isn't the solution for your requirements.
You either need to install wireless cameras like Arlo (or similar competing brands) or seek advice of a professional installer. If you're running multiple cables a kit can never deliver the best outcome as you're never easily going to be able to run cables exactly where they're best suited as you're going to have premade cables with length and size limitations.
I saw this one-day special in a junk email this morning - https://www.smithscity.co.nz/computers-and-phones/secure-homes-4-channel-1080p-1-tb-dvr-with-4-bullet-cameras-9056051
Clearly fewer channels than OP wants (4, and I assume this is the max). Also, it seems that this system is limits remote viewing to live streams, and so no ability to check recorded footage remotely - is that typical of these 'all-in-one' PVR-based systems? Also, the limitations pointed out above re fixed cable lengths etc.
Friends have recently bought a couple of Nest outdoor cameras, but they're having problems with the software (specifically recognising them). Nest also need external power.
I like the idea of a system that does record locally but having that (and live content) accessible anywhere; I'd rather avoid on-going payments, especially plans like Nest where the price increases significantly for longer storage times. At the risk of threadcr@pping, what are the best options in that space?
POE IP Camera - Something like this - https://www.dahuasecurity.com/products/productDetail/6201
microSD card for local recording. Live and recorded streams are accessible via the app.
chevrolux: Arlo if you want super easy, wireless install.
HiLook for excellent quality and a much cheaper price. But requires cabling. HiLook is the HikVision off brand.
+1 for HiLook, you've only got to plug in a couple of ethernet cables but I guess it's all about the access to the cameras from the unit. I bought mine from PBTech and it's great for the money. Auto infrared at night and a pretty reasonable amount of storage, I've got mine plugged into an HDMI port on the TV as well as using the smartphone app.
This looks like a good upgrade to my HFW-2100 bullets that are still going strong, but could do with a resolution upgrade....
Where did you source yours from - I am guessing with authentic English firmware
Ingram Micro but they don't sell to the public. Just depends on stock that they have for certain models.
Otherwise a few good dealers on AliExpress but you need to do your research.
Andy from Empire Technology has a good reputation and a regular contributor ipcamtalk.com.
https://www.aliexpress.com/store/1200032?spm=a2g0s.9042311.0.0.4e954c4d8lu5lo
I've purchased quite a few from him - all Dahua English firmware. They are Dahua OEM, not branded. He also ships via DHL so its 2 day to NZ.
I second the ipcamtalk forums, and Andy as mentioned above. I bought my Dahua NVR and starlight turret from him.
At the moment I am running just the one camera, but do plan on expanding that when I can afford to.
You do need to decide tho if you want to spend the hours and hours research, installing, then relying on your own troubleshooting to get everything working. If you go down the self managed route, then have a look for the cliff notes on ipcamtalk.
Just to add to this for any new people I'd never recommend purchasing any Dahua gear off Aliexpress except from Andy. Most of what is on there is fake - most is Chinese Dahua gear hacked to be English or it's simply just not even Dahua.