ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Recommend a security camera kit?


1704 posts

Uber Geek


# 247882 28-Feb-2019 15:39
I'd like five security cameras for outside the house, mountable to the side of the house that I can look at on my phone plus a hard drive/pc, software, cables. Can anyone recommend a Kit set to simplify the experience?

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8
14621 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2188940 28-Feb-2019 15:57
The Netgear Arlo system is very good.




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 



1704 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2188986 28-Feb-2019 17:02
MikeB4:

The Netgear Arlo system is very good.



Thanks, I'll google that. :)

 
 
 
 


4333 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2189032 28-Feb-2019 18:40
One person supports this post
Arlo if you want super easy, wireless install.

HiLook for excellent quality and a much cheaper price. But requires cabling. HiLook is the HikVision off brand.

320 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2189188 1-Mar-2019 07:12
I used Netgear Arlo’s for a few years. Good cameras but eventually got fed up about batteries and having to keep changing them. Also took a beating outside. Now I have 10 Dahua cameras around my place. All support IVS which is intelligent motion detection as opposed to pixel based change detection. Stops tons of false positives.

28605 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2189196 1-Mar-2019 07:50
One person supports this post
IMHO a "kit" isn't the solution for your requirements.

 

You either need to install wireless cameras like Arlo (or similar competing brands) or seek advice of a professional installer. If you're running multiple cables a kit can never deliver the best outcome as you're never easily going to be able to run cables exactly where they're best suited as you're going to have premade cables with length and size limitations. 

4359 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2189213 1-Mar-2019 08:58
I saw this one-day special in a junk email this morning - https://www.smithscity.co.nz/computers-and-phones/secure-homes-4-channel-1080p-1-tb-dvr-with-4-bullet-cameras-9056051

 

Clearly fewer channels than OP wants (4, and I assume this is the max). Also, it seems that this system is limits remote viewing to live streams, and so no ability to check recorded footage remotely - is that typical of these 'all-in-one' PVR-based systems? Also, the limitations pointed out above re fixed cable lengths etc.

 

Friends have recently bought a couple of Nest outdoor cameras, but they're having problems with the software (specifically recognising them). Nest also need external power.

 

I like the idea of a system that does record locally but having that (and live content) accessible anywhere; I'd rather avoid on-going payments, especially plans like Nest where the price increases significantly for longer storage times. At the risk of threadcr@pping, what are the best options in that space?

320 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2189216 1-Mar-2019 09:03
jonathan18:

 

I saw this one-day special in a junk email this morning - https://www.smithscity.co.nz/computers-and-phones/secure-homes-4-channel-1080p-1-tb-dvr-with-4-bullet-cameras-9056051

 

Clearly fewer channels than OP wants (4, and I assume this is the max). Also, it seems that this system is limits remote viewing to live streams, and so no ability to check recorded footage remotely - is that typical of these 'all-in-one' PVR-based systems? Also, the limitations pointed out above re fixed cable lengths etc.

 

Friends have recently bought a couple of Nest outdoor cameras, but they're having problems with the software (specifically recognising them). Nest also need external power.

 

I like the idea of a system that does record locally but having that (and live content) accessible anywhere; I'd rather avoid on-going payments, especially plans like Nest where the price increases significantly for longer storage times. At the risk of threadcr@pping, what are the best options in that space?

 

 

POE IP Camera - Something like this - https://www.dahuasecurity.com/products/productDetail/6201

 

microSD card for local recording. Live and recorded streams are accessible via the app.

 
 
 
 


1039 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2189258 1-Mar-2019 10:01
chevrolux: Arlo if you want super easy, wireless install.

HiLook for excellent quality and a much cheaper price. But requires cabling. HiLook is the HikVision off brand.

 

 

 

+1 for HiLook, you've only got to plug in a couple of ethernet cables but I guess it's all about the access to the cameras from the unit. I bought mine from PBTech and it's great for the money. Auto infrared at night and a pretty reasonable amount of storage, I've got mine plugged into an HDMI port on the TV as well as using the smartphone app. 

 

 

 

 

207 posts

Master Geek


  # 2189286 1-Mar-2019 11:28
Jiriteach:

 

POE IP Camera - Something like this - https://www.dahuasecurity.com/products/productDetail/6201

 

microSD card for local recording. Live and recorded streams are accessible via the app.

 

 

This looks like a good upgrade to my HFW-2100 bullets that are still going strong, but could do with a resolution upgrade....

 

Where did you source yours from - I am guessing with authentic English firmware

320 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2189417 1-Mar-2019 14:20
Yoban:

 

Jiriteach:

 

POE IP Camera - Something like this - https://www.dahuasecurity.com/products/productDetail/6201

 

microSD card for local recording. Live and recorded streams are accessible via the app.

 

 

This looks like a good upgrade to my HFW-2100 bullets that are still going strong, but could do with a resolution upgrade....

 

Where did you source yours from - I am guessing with authentic English firmware

 

 

Ingram Micro but they don't sell to the public. Just depends on stock that they have for certain models.
Otherwise a few good dealers on AliExpress but you need to do your research.

 

Andy from Empire Technology has a good reputation and a regular contributor ipcamtalk.com.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/store/1200032?spm=a2g0s.9042311.0.0.4e954c4d8lu5lo

 

I've purchased quite a few from him - all Dahua English firmware. They are Dahua OEM, not branded. He also ships via DHL so its 2 day to NZ.



1704 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2189723 2-Mar-2019 08:26
Thanks, I am reading your posts and links. I am going to go wired, 5-6 cameras, run the cables through the roof cavity and that's as far as I've got so far. I don't want a monthly fee so I am thinking local storage. Also POE looks like a good idea. Also ipcamtalk.com looks like a good place to do some reading, thanks.

It's informative to see what you guys are doing and what is working for you. I'm still trying to figure out what the pieces I need are.

468 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2189725 2-Mar-2019 08:55
I recently posted about the ipcamtalk website.
Great faq and wiki for newbs and forum. The dahua ip cams are popular



1704 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2189738 2-Mar-2019 09:44
Are you guys using PCs or NVRs?

4360 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2189796 2-Mar-2019 13:21
I second the ipcamtalk forums, and Andy as mentioned above. I bought my Dahua NVR and starlight turret from him.

 

At the moment I am running just the one camera, but do plan on expanding that when I can afford to.

 

You do need to decide tho if you want to spend the hours and hours research, installing, then relying on your own troubleshooting to get everything working. If you go down the self managed route, then have a look for the cliff notes on ipcamtalk. 

28605 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2189856 2-Mar-2019 14:44
One person supports this post
Just to add to this for any new people I'd never recommend purchasing any Dahua gear off Aliexpress except from Andy. Most of what is on there is fake - most is Chinese Dahua gear hacked to be English or it's simply just not even Dahua.

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8
