I saw this one-day special in a junk email this morning - https://www.smithscity.co.nz/computers-and-phones/secure-homes-4-channel-1080p-1-tb-dvr-with-4-bullet-cameras-9056051

Clearly fewer channels than OP wants (4, and I assume this is the max). Also, it seems that this system is limits remote viewing to live streams, and so no ability to check recorded footage remotely - is that typical of these 'all-in-one' PVR-based systems? Also, the limitations pointed out above re fixed cable lengths etc.

Friends have recently bought a couple of Nest outdoor cameras, but they're having problems with the software (specifically recognising them). Nest also need external power.

I like the idea of a system that does record locally but having that (and live content) accessible anywhere; I'd rather avoid on-going payments, especially plans like Nest where the price increases significantly for longer storage times. At the risk of threadcr@pping, what are the best options in that space?