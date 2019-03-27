The Huawei Watch GT was announced today, coming to New Zealand soon.
I currently use a Huawei Watch Classic with Wear OS, and have previously used a Pebble and Sony's excellent Smartwatch 3. Smartwatches effectively come from two schools of thought: They're either a watch first with added smarts - see Pebble, Amazfit Bip - or a smartphone missing bits - see Apple Watch, Samsung, Wear OS. Historically the latter has been much more popular and expensive than the former, given the increased capabilities and app suites, but I personally value battery life and the ability to tell the time over the ability to do a variety of 'smartphone things' in a manner inevitably worse than a smartphone. Fitness/health features have come to dominate the conversation in smartwatchland because fitness trackers are a respectable and viable niche from which to springboard the rest off of, although my primarily desire in a smartwatch beyond 'being a good watch' first lies in notifications - I get a lot of them and triage is essential. In short: While I appreciate the added notification features of Wear OS, I miss the Pebbles, and don't particularly care for apps on my wrist beyond media controls.
So, to the Watch GT: I spent a couple of weeks with the first-gen Watch GT and I like it a lot. It's straight up in what it is and is not. This is firmly from the former of those two camps, although perhaps leaning more towards health tracker first than strictly watch first. That said, it is the battery life that's absolutely killer and enabled features and use-cases I did not expect.
Huawei have partnered with MIT for absolutely fascinating sleep tracking metrics that sync with your phone using Huawei's rather good health app. The heart rate monitor is always-on. These two combined take on a very interesting connected health/quantified self approach while also being good at both telling the time and having a two-week battery life - even with everything turned on. My sleep can be quite poor at times and having this graphed out into light/deep/REM/etc throughout the night helped me identify environmental and psychological changes to my routine that resulted in the poor sleep - I actively slept better having that information available, and was able to put the suggestions the app offered into practice. The always-on heart-rate provided a fascinating insight into the day's stress levels and flows. This is the same kind of set-and-forget piece that first clicked for me when smartphones started integrating step counters without crushing standby time (circa Galaxy Note III).
While this is a new platform, and as a result does not have the featuresets of Apple's watch or Wear OS - like being able to take action on notifications, or in the case of the former, have an always-on display and custom watchfaces, I was tremendously impressed with what Huawei have done. There were several updates in my time with the first GT, which brought meaningful improvements, and I found it had feature parity when paired with different Android devices rather than being awesome with Huawei phones and less so with others. While colleagues have not recommended pairing it with an iPhone just yet, I'm out of iOS-land for the foreseeable future and have been eagerly awaiting Huawei's release of the newer Watch GT Active variant in NZ so I can pick one up myself.
The Active brings several new watchfaces and a more comfortable default strap, I'm really liking the colour they've chosen to launch here too. While I'd still love an always-on display and would gladly give up some of that hefty battery life for this feature, the Watch GT is a product I would wholeheartedly recommend to folks who know what they want and what they don't in a wearable.
marmel: I understand what you are saying about the approach to a smart watch but Huawei have missed a huge market of smart watch users that may have been using Nike or other leading fitness apps for years. That and the bizarre lack of any onboard storage for music to work out to means it would be a non-starter for many.
Did I understand right that they are offering a watchface market with custom themes from conference.
Hoping it's packed in with wireless charger with p30 pro in NZ. I like my amazfit bip but looks and feels like cheap toy.
All I want is fancier version which this is.
Built in music is only extra feature I'd want for my current use but I can manage without.
I bought two leather straps for Huawei Watch GT from Amazon last week (one brown, one black) - received yesterday. I think it looks great:
Should a watch be worn on the right hand or the left hand?
Mine arrived a few days ago -free with the Huawei P30 Pro promotion.
I still have the Samsung Gear 3 Smartwatch but the GT watch I like. Compared to the Gear 3 is minimalistic shall we say.
I like the thickness, the green silicone strap goes well with the body of the watch.
The battery life is certainly impressive.
The Huawei Health App I like as well but I do miss some of the "Friends" feature of the Samsung health up- you are on your own basically. I wonder if they will add this at some stage.
Ive had various fitbits over the years and am a competitive walker (up to 1/2 marathons)
I have just turned on my notifications tonight so will comment further in a few days.
So far I like it
What are your thoughts on the bezel. the numbers on it dont make any sense to me unless im missing something obvious which is highly likely
