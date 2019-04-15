Hey guys,

Had purchased an Anet A6 DIY 3D printer after reading and watching several reviews about how it's a great budget 3D printer that has a great community backing. Unfortunately after ordering on AliExpress Anet requested that I cancel the order due to being unable to ship to NZ. They wouldn't say why specifically. Just got confirmation of the order being cancelled today pending a refund.

I was ordering from the Anet store on AliExpress. They have a Banggood and Geerbest store as well but pretty sure I'd run into the same issue. There are other stores that appear to sell the same kit but hesitant to purchase from a seller other than Anet.

Can anyone recommended a similar priced DIY kit? $700+USD for a Prusa i3 MK3 is a little out of my price range, and the MK3 clone seller on AliExpress wants $100USD for shipping costs.

Any suggestions?

P.S Very sorry if there's a dedicated 3D printing thread already. Did have a look through all the sections that I thought it would come under, as well as a forum search but couldn't find anything.

Thank you!