87 posts

Master Geek


# 248904 15-Apr-2019 17:05


Hey guys,

 

Had purchased an Anet A6 DIY 3D printer after reading and watching several reviews about how it's a great budget 3D printer that has a great community backing. Unfortunately after ordering on AliExpress Anet requested that I cancel the order due to being unable to ship to NZ. They wouldn't say why specifically. Just got confirmation of the order being cancelled today pending a refund.

 

I was ordering from the Anet store on AliExpress. They have a Banggood and Geerbest store as well but pretty sure I'd run into the same issue. There are other stores that appear to sell the same kit but hesitant to purchase from a seller other than Anet.

 

Can anyone recommended a similar priced DIY kit? $700+USD for a Prusa i3 MK3 is a little out of my price range, and the MK3 clone seller on AliExpress wants $100USD for shipping costs. 

 

Any suggestions?

 

P.S Very sorry if there's a dedicated 3D printing thread already. Did have a look through all the sections that I thought it would come under, as well as a forum search but couldn't find anything.

 

Thank you!

'That VDSL Cat'
11415 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2217675 15-Apr-2019 20:30



I've had feedback for the Ender 3's from a few friends recently..

 

 

 

That with a few mods seems to be an exceptional performer.

 

Gear---best may be a better option to get it shipped to nz.

 

@freitasm why is that word blocked..






 



BDFL - Memuneh
65183 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2217695 15-Apr-2019 21:21


@hio77:

 

Gear---best may be a better option to get it shipped to nz.

 

@freitasm why is that word blocked..

 

 

Need to ask?




 

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
11415 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2217698 15-Apr-2019 21:25


freitasm:

 

Need to ask?

 

Considering aliexpress isn't blocked yes.

 

 

 

Makes it a pain to have a genuine conversation about a product. 






 



BDFL - Memuneh
65183 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2217701 15-Apr-2019 21:29


Spam.




 



87 posts

Master Geek


  # 2218018 16-Apr-2019 10:57


hio77:

 

I've had feedback for the Ender 3's from a few friends recently..

 

 

 

That with a few mods seems to be an exceptional performer.

 

Gear---best may be a better option to get it shipped to nz.

 

@freitasm why is that word blocked..

 

 

 

 

Thanks dude. I was hesitant with the Creality Ender 3, but after watching a few videos of those who own it and like you said, with a few mods, it works really well. The new versions have magnetic printing surfaces.

 

First mod will be to replace the fittings and tube on the bowden extruder due to the fittings and tube coming with the kit causing a lot of feed issues.



87 posts

Master Geek


  # 2219728 17-Apr-2019 10:36


Just ordered the Ender 3 Pro. Also ordered an auto bed leveling sensor and an aluminium extruder upgrade.

 

Happy to provide feedback in this thread once I get it and complete the build process if anyone is interested.

neb

1350 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2220012 17-Apr-2019 16:19


hio77:

Gear---best may be a better option to get it shipped to nz.

 

 

If recent experience with them is anything to go by, they're a better option for not getting it shipped at all. Ordered two items from them getting close to 1 1/2 months ago, they took payment but never shipped. Submitted a support ticket over it and they told me to keep waiting. About two weeks later they shipped the item the ticket was referenced to but not the other one, which I've submitted a second support ticket for and I'm still waiting on that one. I'd never buy from them again, I can understand a one-off glitch but this is two in a row, and taking payment without ever shipping, that's just fraud.

 
 
 
 


mdf

2389 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2274719 11-Jul-2019 16:22


ignishin:

 

Just ordered the Ender 3 Pro. Also ordered an auto bed leveling sensor and an aluminium extruder upgrade.

 

Happy to provide feedback in this thread once I get it and complete the build process if anyone is interested.

 

 

@ignishin I'm currently looking at Ender 3 and Anycubic i3s. Would appreciate an update as to how you're getting on with the E3 if you had a moment.

817 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2274735 11-Jul-2019 17:20


hio77:

 

I've had feedback for the Ender 3's from a few friends recently..

 

That with a few mods seems to be an exceptional performer.

 

 

Confirmed. I own two of them with small mods. Print quality is IMO better than an Ultimaker II.






 



 



 



 



 



 



 



mdf

2389 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2274754 11-Jul-2019 18:20


Tinkerisk:

hio77:


I've had feedback for the Ender 3's from a few friends recently..


That with a few mods seems to be an exceptional performer.



Confirmed. I own two of them with small mods. Print quality is IMO better than an Ultimaker II.



Good to hear! Do you have the 3 or 3pro? And if you don't mind me asking, where did you source from?

817 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2274903 11-Jul-2019 23:15


mdf: Good to hear! Do you have the 3 or 3pro? And if you don't mind me asking, where did you source from?

 

 

 

Each of them. The main difference is only that the pro has a higher quality PSU (meanwell, as loud as the vanilla one) and the 4040 z-axis.

 

I got one the G-Company mentioned before and one from amazn UK (since I needed it fast). I maxed one out with cheap mods (more to get familiar).

 

The pro is not mandarory and unless you don't get them very cheap, I'd invest the price difference in a second Std 3 or upgrades).

 

The magnetic bed isn't bad but you want to exchange it anyway for a aftermarket product.






 



 



 



 



 



 



 



817 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2274917 12-Jul-2019 00:38


Correction: I mean a broader profile Y-axis (not Z-axis).

 

 

 

 

 

So the mods I've done:

 

 

 

- simple (and very cheap)

 

Align the parts very careful when building up (use ruler for equidistant alignment of the aluminium parts when mounting the screws, do not twist them)

 

Adjust tension of all v-slot wheels in a way they just slightly slip in the grove when turned by finger (otherwise you might find a lot of fine debris due to the rubber wheel's wear)

 

Replace plastic extruder parts vs. an aluminium one.

 

Replace extruder side filament fitting (it just grabs not strong enough)

 

Replace the 4 springs for the printing bed (less wobble of the printing bed)

 

Add a borosilicate glass print bed (or a magnetic print bed from aftermarket)

 

You can add cork insulation sheet below the print bed

 

3d-print yourself a improved print head fan duct when more air flow is needed.

 

Reflash f/w with OSS, hence new features and safety functions (limited with standard motherboard)

 

3d-print some small add-ons to improve handling of the printer.

 

 

 

- more sophisticated:

 

Replace the motherboard with a SKR 1.3 32-bit motherboard (more space for F/W functions or Marlin v2.0, mandatory for stepper driver upgrade like) TMC2130 stepper motor drivers (very silent)

 

Add BLtouch auto bed level sensor (comfortable, but not mandatory)

 

Add OctoPrint as a 3d-printer server to fire and forget the print files via ethernet instead of keeping the host computer's USB busy until the end of the printing.)

 

Add a webcam to OctoPrint (standalone USB or integrated) to control and monitor your 3d printer is doing in the cellar or even via VPN at home during your absence.

 

Add a smoke detector near the print shop (just in case of).

 

 

 

No need to do all this stuff at once. Just begin and you'll see what will be an improvement for you. The vanilla printer is right out of the box when carefully mounted.






 



 



 



 



 



 



 



1347 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2274988 12-Jul-2019 07:53


As above, the Ender 3 is a very capable machine once tweaked. It is easy to assemble and will work pretty much out of the box but there are lots of "mods" you can do as you learn.

mdf

2389 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2275382 12-Jul-2019 14:53


@talkiet, I see from this other thread you ended up with the Anycubic i3, another one I'm looking at. Any feedback ~18 months on about how you've found it?

4271 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2275386 12-Jul-2019 14:57



It's required a little TLC. a couple of new heater blocks, a new filament drive wheel, new PTFE tube and connectors from drive head to hot end... But I'd happily buy it again if I was shopping at the same price point.

 

If I was stepping up a notch I'd get a real kit i3 Prusa. But that's a lot more $$$

 

Cheers - N






 



