

Would totally recommend our current Sharp - inverter, sensor, one-touch start. A bit over $200 when on special, but totally worth it.



I’d recommend an inverter model as it makes a microwave far more useful - things like melting chocolate, softening butter, warming bread (without it becoming hard)... it’s because the heat settings actually reduce the power, rather than have the power simply cycle on and off.



We had bought a Panasonic years ago, simply as it was the main brand that sold inverter models, but never liked it. We replaced it with a Sharp, as they now have some inverter models, and way prefer it.



Panasonic’s continued failure to have a one-touch start button, if still the case, would be a good enough reason to not buy one of their models, IMO.

