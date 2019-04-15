Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Microwave recommendations?
danepak

694 posts

Ultimate Geek


#248906 15-Apr-2019 20:25
Our 8 year old microwave suddenly has died.
Any recommendations?
Don't want to spend more than $200, unless there's something amazing about it.
Old one was a Kambrook KMO400

 1 | 2 | 3
MadEngineer
2202 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2217676 15-Apr-2019 20:32
Panasonic Genius. Sensor functions actually are real sensor functions

danepak

694 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2217677 15-Apr-2019 20:37
What does the sensor function do?

 
 
 
 


MadEngineer
2202 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2217699 15-Apr-2019 21:28
On mine, I push potatoes and it cooks potatoes perfectly every time amongst others

scuwp
3336 posts

Uber Geek


  #2217725 15-Apr-2019 22:35
We only use ours for heating stuff up, so cheapest does the trick.




jonathan18
4774 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2217762 16-Apr-2019 05:53
Would totally recommend our current Sharp - inverter, sensor, one-touch start. A bit over $200 when on special, but totally worth it.

I’d recommend an inverter model as it makes a microwave far more useful - things like melting chocolate, softening butter, warming bread (without it becoming hard)... it’s because the heat settings actually reduce the power, rather than have the power simply cycle on and off.

We had bought a Panasonic years ago, simply as it was the main brand that sold inverter models, but never liked it. We replaced it with a Sharp, as they now have some inverter models, and way prefer it.

Panasonic’s continued failure to have a one-touch start button, if still the case, would be a good enough reason to not buy one of their models, IMO.

Bluntj
355 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2218005 16-Apr-2019 10:41
One touch reheating (sensor) is awesome.

timmmay
16484 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2218088 16-Apr-2019 12:33
Annoying things with our 1 year Panasonic 1) Once it finishes and the display resets you have to hit the clear button before you can use it again. It eventually does accept input. 2) You can't disable the beep, which I thought was a fundamental thing they all did, but apparently not.

 
 
 
 


networkn
23391 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2218095 16-Apr-2019 12:45
I wouldn't buy another Panasonic. We bought their top of the range model with inverter etc, and our food takes ages to get warm, doesn't warm evenly and goes cold faster than our old model. They couldn't be less helpful either. 

 

 

dt

dt
723 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2218097 16-Apr-2019 12:45
timmmay:

 

Annoying things with our 1 year Panasonic 1) Once it finishes and the display resets you have to hit the clear button before you can use it again. It eventually does accept input. 

 

 

 

 

mine does this too and it absolutely p*sses me off ! 

networkn
23391 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2218099 16-Apr-2019 12:48
dt:

 

timmmay:

 

Annoying things with our 1 year Panasonic 1) Once it finishes and the display resets you have to hit the clear button before you can use it again. It eventually does accept input. 

 

 

 

 

mine does this too and it absolutely p*sses me off ! 

 

 

Same. I am almost to the point of selling ours and moving to a Sharp.

dfnt
1201 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2218100 16-Apr-2019 12:52
jonathan18: Would totally recommend our current Sharp

 

What's the model #?

 

 

kobiak
1450 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2218133 16-Apr-2019 13:10
My LG NeoChef 42L is pretty awesome. Sensors works too.

 

the only microwave to heat soup fast without heating bowl too much.




vexxxboy
3324 posts

Uber Geek


  #2218142 16-Apr-2019 13:20
kobiak:

 

My LG NeoChef 42L is pretty awesome. Sensors works too.

 

the only microwave to heat soup fast without heating bowl too much.

 

 

i have one of these and also love it , i love the touch slider for setting the cooking times , so easy.




jonathan18
4774 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2218146 16-Apr-2019 13:29
dfnt:

 

jonathan18: Would totally recommend our current Sharp

 

What's the model #?

 

 

Sorry, can't identify it from amongst the myriad of similar-looking models on Sharp's website! Will check the model # tonight when I'm home.

 

Would support getting one with a sensor - it's surprising at how good ours is at heating up left-over pizza without the dough going as hard as rock!

evilengineer
296 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2218148 16-Apr-2019 13:31
While we're on the subject, has anyone got a microwave that doesn't completely bork 2.4GHz wi-fi signals? 😃

