Any recommendations?
Don't want to spend more than $200, unless there's something amazing about it.
Old one was a Kambrook KMO400
Annoying things with our 1 year Panasonic 1) Once it finishes and the display resets you have to hit the clear button before you can use it again. It eventually does accept input. 2) You can't disable the beep, which I thought was a fundamental thing they all did, but apparently not.
I wouldn't buy another Panasonic. We bought their top of the range model with inverter etc, and our food takes ages to get warm, doesn't warm evenly and goes cold faster than our old model. They couldn't be less helpful either.
timmmay:
dt:
Same. I am almost to the point of selling ours and moving to a Sharp.
jonathan18: Would totally recommend our current Sharp
What's the model #?
My LG NeoChef 42L is pretty awesome. Sensors works too.
the only microwave to heat soup fast without heating bowl too much.
kobiak:
i have one of these and also love it , i love the touch slider for setting the cooking times , so easy.
dfnt:
Sorry, can't identify it from amongst the myriad of similar-looking models on Sharp's website! Will check the model # tonight when I'm home.
Would support getting one with a sensor - it's surprising at how good ours is at heating up left-over pizza without the dough going as hard as rock!
While we're on the subject, has anyone got a microwave that doesn't completely bork 2.4GHz wi-fi signals? 😃