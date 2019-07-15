Thanks for confirming that - will certainly help me plead my case, which I will now need to do this evening:

I popped out to NL's, who have the Hub on 'special' for $180, a big saving of $10, to see if I'd get work discount. No luck on that, but thought I'd try my luck with a price match - and after a decent amount of umming and erring they matched the cheapest price I could find - $163.99 from Expert Infotech.

I may have saved a few dollars parallel-importing it myself, but worth paying that bit extra for the assurance if something goes wrong - and also gives me the ability to return it if I can't convince my wife it's a worthy purchase!

Any particularly useful tips and tricks (or sources of these) that current users can point me towards?