What are these particular limitations or issues, and are there any workarounds?
For example, I read on Google’s own website the step-by-step recipe instructions aren’t available here, however the NL webpage specifically mentions recipes (this will be a good selling point for my wife!)
I’m not too worried if I need to put some time into sorting things out, but if there are certain features that simply don’t work that may be more of an issue.
Also, does anyone have a Hub they want to sell, or can recommend any particular places that have these at a great price? Cheapest I’ve seen is about $170 at the moment. Could save maybe $30 from Best Buy via YouShop but no CGA etc means those savings aren’t probably worth it.
Thanks in advance.