Spotted at the new NL store in Newmarket Auckland. None of the staff knew anything about it or even what it was lol but hopefully it will go on sale soon. 😃
Interesting. I had a whole lot of xiaomi sensors going to my smart things hub with annoying device handlers that were a pain to set up initially. Will be interesting to see what the legit sensors go for and if they will work with the US hub or if they needlessly region lock things.
Reposted as directed by mods. Re Samsung Smartthings Hub available for preorder last week at the NL clearance event.
Just been into my local NL. The salesman knew what I was talking about and was able to look it up on their system. At the moment they are coming, but no eta. Price was confirmed at $149.99 but the package only contains the hub and a power supply. I think the “starter pack” referenced in the import thread had some extra HA bits included.
AceVPD: Looking forward to getting one. Been holding off getting one from Aust. Played around with home assistant on a Pi with a z wave usb stick but the Pi kept dying. Looking forward to something more stable
Have been using home assistant in docker on a NAS, with postgres backed db. It's honestly rock solid - the Pi is your problem as you mentioned :-)
Might be keen on integrating smart things with existing HA setup though. Would love some sensors
I was given this flyer at the Noel Leeming 'mega sale' at the ASB Showgrounds last weekend, when I asked about their SmartThings display.
"SmartThings is coming to your local Noel Leeming store soon.*"
Small print: *Available week commencing 14 October 2019
SmartThings HUB RRP: $149 (NZD)
Accessories RRP from: #30 to $59
There is nothing , yet, on the NL website, at of Fri 11th Oct.
I mean the sensors. zwave ones would be useless for me. It seems even with the device handlers that I got from the smartthings forums and reading thru all the pages and pages about it, the xiaomi sensors are just not reliable enough going to my smart things hub. Keen to get the actual samsung ones that will work nativly if they will be compatible.
Welp, nothing yet.
...An update from Noel Leeming, Newmarket. So you don't waste your time driving there or contacting them only to discover they still don't have any SmartThings products. (despite the display is still being there instore)
I went in-store yesterday (14th Oct) and they have no ide when they'll get anything. They phone Samsung Electronics Northcote (distributors) who didn't even know what SmartThings was. FFS. So the helpful NL emplyee called them again and got someone else at Samsung. "Soon" was the answer. They had no answer when confronted with the info that their Samsung staff were handing out flyers at the Noel Leeming 'Massive Sale' at ASB Show Grounds two weeks prior.
Oddly, NL system shows that they had SmartThings 'Smart Buttons' available "Only at Massive Sale" - they didn't, I was there. ...that's where they handed me the flyer when I was aking about availability and dates.
I then had an online chat with a Samsung customer service rep (via https://www.samsung.com/nz/) who a knew absolutely nothing. "Management haven't given any info yet". He then flatly refused to 'contact management' and ask them, even when presented with the info from the flyer. Again, FFS.
I've put an order in for every SmartThings product that Noel Leeming have listed in their system and they will contact me as soon as one of them arrives on their system. So, I will be sure to let you all know when anything arrives, on this thread. (I only live a few mins from NL, Newmarket).