I have a real issue with "smart" technology.

I have liven in a house that was 100 years old, still had the same locks on the doors, the old round light switches and a couple of rooms had pull cords for the light switches.

Are any of these tech companies going to be around in 100 years ?

Is any of this "smart" technology going to be supported in 10 years time ?

Are you locked into proprietary technology/protocols ?

Just go and look at the hype of 3D TV, it's now dead. Early "smart" TVs now abandoned by the manufacturer, how garbage Android updates are.

On the Apple stuff look at Firewire 400, Firewire 800, Thunderbolt 1 & 2, Apple TV 1 & 2, Airport base stations.

What do you do in 10 years time when something dies, get something new that incompatible with what you have, or up grade everything.

"Smart" technology looks too much like a fashion item where by they keep changing to keep you buying. WHEN a set of international standards on protocols gets forced onto all players and that there are multiple compatible competing vendors and warranties on these devices becomes 20 years or more, then and only then will I consider smart tech in the home. Until then I see it as a noddy toy and a liability.

I have pulled apart and repaired locks 50 plus years old , replaced electrical fittings , door hinges, etc etc etc because I can, who you going to call when proprietary software and hardware dies ?