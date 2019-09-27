Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SouthernKiwi

19 posts

Geek


#257357 27-Sep-2019 20:49
I’d like to start integrating some smarts into my home. 
I’m thinking locks, bulbs, cameras and blind controls to start with. Has anybody made a start using HomeKit and how are you finding it?

 

cheers

 

Skiwi

davidcole
5507 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2326205 27-Sep-2019 21:14
Done it via Home assistant. Not sure I trust any one company enough to invest all in in one eco system (Apple, google etc). Using home assistant (or openHAB) means you can utilise many different technologies. The advantage is you can expose these different technologies via HomeKit for the UI aspect.




jonolynn
44 posts

Geek


  #2326208 27-Sep-2019 21:26
I’ve started using HomeBridge which has been working really well. Previously I used Home Assistant but the HomeKit support was a bit flakey and I had to reconnect HomeKit a few times.

HomeBridge has multiple addons I am primarily using mqttthing to connect MQTT devices and also use the UniFi Protect addon to show the UniFi cameras.

GSManiac
412 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2329026 3-Oct-2019 13:17
I use HomeKit for a lot of things around the house.

 

i have a Schalge Sense Smart Lock for the front door, DLink OMNA Security camera, and 8 Philips Hue lights. I use my HomePod as the hub for it all and there’s also a Philips Bridge Hub for the lights that can take up to 50 lights. 
I have set up scenes in the home app for automation such as the outdoor hue lights turning on at night when the OMNA Cam senses something outside.  

Next project is to get a HomeKit enabled garage door add on. You can buy them cheaply from Best Buys in the USA (just got to find a way to get one sent to me). I want to use this in conjunction with a geofence so when I arrive home, the garage door will already be up. 

 

it’s super handy getting Siri to do everything for me. 



AKT

AKT
326 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2346297 30-Oct-2019 13:31
we are trying to go down this route but are struggling to find things, particularly smart sockets and 'in box' type dimmers eg. Aerotec, Shelly etc. that are both 240v and HomeKit compatible, even non-homekit ones seem a struggle to get here.

 

 

 

Anyone found any?

 

 

 

Cheers

 


Andy

geekiegeek
2513 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2346303 30-Oct-2019 13:48
AKT:

 

we are trying to go down this route but are struggling to find things, particularly smart sockets and 'in box' type dimmers eg. Aerotec, Shelly etc. that are both 240v and HomeKit compatible, even non-homekit ones seem a struggle to get here.

 

 

 

Anyone found any?

 

 

 

Cheers

 


Andy

 

 

I'm using Homebridge on a Rasp pi linked to a Vera Zwave controller with a bunch of aeotec "in Box" lighting controllers. I also have my Somfy blinds integrated so I can use Siri or the Home app to control everything. For voice I use Alexa though as Echo dots are a much cheaper solution then HomePods.  

jonolynn
44 posts

Geek


  #2346305 30-Oct-2019 14:03
AKT:

we are trying to go down this route but are struggling to find things, particularly smart sockets and 'in box' type dimmers eg. Aerotec, Shelly etc. that are both 240v and HomeKit compatible, even non-homekit ones seem a struggle to get here.


 


Anyone found any?


 


Cheers



Andy



I’ve got a couple of the upcoming Shelly Dimmer SL on order (dispatching early November) that I will be integrating into HomeBridge using MQTT.

https://shelly.cloud/wifi-smart-home-automation-shelly-dimmer/

AKT

AKT
326 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2346313 30-Oct-2019 14:07
Is the Raspberry Pi easy to set up and generally problem free? I don’t want to have to be continually trouble shooting.

Thanks

A



jonolynn
44 posts

Geek


  #2346323 30-Oct-2019 14:34
I’ve got HomeBridge running in a Docker container on my server but have a friend running it on a Raspberry Pi without issue. Once the config is set and working, I haven’t had issues with day to day running. Wife Acceptance Factor is high, being able to say “Hey Siri, Goodnight” and have everything turn off while lying in bed is a winner.

geekiegeek
2513 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2346328 30-Oct-2019 14:36
AKT: Is the Raspberry Pi easy to set up and generally problem free? I don’t want to have to be continually trouble shooting.

Thanks

A

 

I installed it and haven't touched it since and its been running for almost a year. Its a just a bridge so its not doing a whole lot.

ringbearer
70 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2346358 30-Oct-2019 15:36
I've also been running Homebridge in Docker on an Raspberry Pi. Been running for 2 years now, and is pretty much rock solid. I have a pre-homekit aqara bridge, and a broadlink RM Pro, plus about 30 Philips Hue accessories. 

 

The Siri integration is really good, and Homebridge frees you from the vendor lock in issue. It did take a bit of work to get up and running, and the documentation varies between plugins, but once sorted it's been rock-solid.

davidcole
5507 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2346372 30-Oct-2019 16:30
I found homebridge hard to deal with.  One monsterous json file seems a punish for 50 sensors.  Where with home assistant it’s default is to add everything...that was simpler, even feeding it from openHAB was less effort than homebridge 




MrMonos
22 posts

Geek


  #2346612 31-Oct-2019 08:23
Yes, for almost 2 years. While I know it might not be as customisable as other platforms, I find it great. I also prefer HomeKit over others as we're a predominantly Apple household.

 

My physical setup consists of a good mix of devices:

 

  • Hue lights (indoor and outdoor)
  • Aqara homekit enabled hub
  • Aqara motion sensors
  • Aqara door sensors
  • Aqara power switches
  • Eve door sensors
  • Eve water controller (took some modding to fit NZ tap)
  • Eve power switches
  • Eve temp sensors
  • HomePods
  • Koogeek lights
  • Koogeek door sensors
  • OpenGrage door opener which needs Homebridge to com with HomeKit (running on a raspberry pi)

Highly recommend the Aqara HomeKit enabled hub - it means super cheap HomeKit sensors and switches. I paid about 50NZD at the time for the hub. Sensors and switches range from $15-$25. 

 

For temperature triggering of automations, you can't set it directly in HomeKit but can do that in the Eve app first, which will then show in HomeKit as a scene.

 

Hope that helps.

sir1963
1432 posts

Uber Geek


  #2346625 31-Oct-2019 09:31
I have a real issue with "smart" technology.

 

I have liven in a house that was 100 years old, still had the same locks on the doors, the old round light switches and a couple of rooms had pull cords for the light switches.

 

Are any of these tech companies going to be around in 100 years ?

 

Is any of this "smart" technology going to be supported in 10 years time ?

 

Are you locked into proprietary technology/protocols ?

 

Just go and look at the hype of 3D TV, it's now dead. Early "smart" TVs now abandoned by the manufacturer, how garbage Android updates are.

 

On the Apple stuff look at Firewire 400, Firewire 800, Thunderbolt 1 & 2, Apple TV 1 & 2, Airport base stations.

 

What do you do in 10 years time when something dies, get something new that incompatible with what you have, or up grade everything.

 

"Smart" technology looks too much like a fashion item where by they keep changing to keep you buying. WHEN a set of international standards on protocols gets forced onto all players and that there are multiple compatible competing vendors and warranties on these devices becomes 20 years or more, then and only then will I consider smart tech in the home. Until then I see it as a noddy toy and a liability.

 

I have pulled apart and repaired locks 50 plus years old , replaced electrical fittings , door hinges, etc etc etc because I can, who you going to call when proprietary software and hardware dies ?

davidcole
5507 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2346652 31-Oct-2019 10:42
sir1963:

 

I have a real issue with "smart" technology.

 

I have liven in a house that was 100 years old, still had the same locks on the doors, the old round light switches and a couple of rooms had pull cords for the light switches.

 

Are any of these tech companies going to be around in 100 years ?

 

Is any of this "smart" technology going to be supported in 10 years time ?

 

Are you locked into proprietary technology/protocols ?

 

Just go and look at the hype of 3D TV, it's now dead. Early "smart" TVs now abandoned by the manufacturer, how garbage Android updates are.

 

On the Apple stuff look at Firewire 400, Firewire 800, Thunderbolt 1 & 2, Apple TV 1 & 2, Airport base stations.

 

What do you do in 10 years time when something dies, get something new that incompatible with what you have, or up grade everything.

 

"Smart" technology looks too much like a fashion item where by they keep changing to keep you buying. WHEN a set of international standards on protocols gets forced onto all players and that there are multiple compatible competing vendors and warranties on these devices becomes 20 years or more, then and only then will I consider smart tech in the home. Until then I see it as a noddy toy and a liability.

 

I have pulled apart and repaired locks 50 plus years old , replaced electrical fittings , door hinges, etc etc etc because I can, who you going to call when proprietary software and hardware dies ?

 

 

if you're smart, you just use the physical devices while you replace the "smart" stuff with some other smart stuff. Ie Aeotec/fibaro zwave switches, you dont replace the physical switch but add override control to it, so you 50 year old physical switch still works.   Then if you controller dies, or you lose interest, you take out the zwave switch and the either put something else in, or go back to manual.

 

The main people on the open source home automation projects are all about local control, and open standards....allowing you to swap in components as needed.   Which you'll notice the 2nd half of this thread started talkung about something else exposing your components to homekit rather than purchasing special apple certified ones.  This does allow for a lot more flexibility and longevity.

 

 




MrMonos
22 posts

Geek


  #2346698 31-Oct-2019 10:56
sir1963:

 

I have a real issue with "smart" technology.

 

I have liven in a house that was 100 years old, still had the same locks on the doors, the old round light switches and a couple of rooms had pull cords for the light switches.

 

Are any of these tech companies going to be around in 100 years ?

 

Is any of this "smart" technology going to be supported in 10 years time ?

 

Are you locked into proprietary technology/protocols ?

 

Just go and look at the hype of 3D TV, it's now dead. Early "smart" TVs now abandoned by the manufacturer, how garbage Android updates are.

 

On the Apple stuff look at Firewire 400, Firewire 800, Thunderbolt 1 & 2, Apple TV 1 & 2, Airport base stations.

 

What do you do in 10 years time when something dies, get something new that incompatible with what you have, or up grade everything.

 

"Smart" technology looks too much like a fashion item where by they keep changing to keep you buying. WHEN a set of international standards on protocols gets forced onto all players and that there are multiple compatible competing vendors and warranties on these devices becomes 20 years or more, then and only then will I consider smart tech in the home. Until then I see it as a noddy toy and a liability.

 

I have pulled apart and repaired locks 50 plus years old , replaced electrical fittings , door hinges, etc etc etc because I can, who you going to call when proprietary software and hardware dies ?

 

 

 

 

Where do you get your horse and cart serviced? ;-P

 

Seriously though, it sounds like smart home stuff just isn't for you so unsure why you're even viewing this thread! lol

 

p.s. I loved my 3D TV (Friends were highly impressed watching Tron Legacy in 3D on it), just shame there wasn't enough content on it.

 

 

