I can confidently say that my Alro Ultra camera system has been average to poor. I would not recommend.
I use Ring cameras. I have the Ring Floodlight on my driveway, (very bright) lights come on with movement and it records/alerts, have a (very noisy) siren too. In my case I have an Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Echo. I can say "Alexa, show my driveway" and live stream will appear on my TV (it also works with my deck lights and even my indoor one). Also it's wired.
On my deck I have the Ring Spotlight - the light is not as bright as the full-on Floodlight LEDs but it's ok for the deck. Also it can use a solar panel for constant power.
I use a mix of Ring and D-Link.
The D-Link cameras are actually reasonably priced with great quality video however the downsides are the app is rather slow (takes around a minute to launch) and also I've had occasions that cloud recording stopped until a device was restarted. I'll write a review of all this soon as I was waiting for a little bit hoping the software was improved.
The Ring cameras are excellent. I've never once had a fault with them. They're a bit more expensive but their cloud recording just works and they can alert of motion etc. The app is very quick and cameras support 2 way voice. I really recommend their doorbells along with their other cameras but just note you do need WiFi coverage to the cameras themselves which can be a bit of a drawback.
If I was to replace my kit I'd personally go with the Anker EufyCam's available from PB-Tech and JB-HiFi. These have reviewed very highly and offer a great set of features for a resonable price.
I have amcrest (indoor 2MP PTZ) and Dahua outdoor starlight turrets.
Dahua make much better cameras than ring, but obviously you miss out on the Ring eco system and subscription based services.
We have the nest Camera's and find them excellent, There is a monthly fee to pay which is not to bad.
+1 for Dahua. Three convictions with the help of my cameras in less than three years.
Does the RING gear support ONVIF?
Can anyone comment on these? https://www.trademe.co.nz/home-living/security-locks-alarms/security-cameras/cctv/listing-2342664355.htm?rsqid=1db9b1c386e64559b47ed31306fcc43f-001
Some are not wifi but use some propriatary wireless, so the cameras need to be in range of the recorder, which is not that far on 2.4GHz in urban areas.
No, it is a proprietary system.
Some new HomeKit cameras should be coming out soon which may be of interest if you are an iOS / iPhone user.
Seconding this. Do not go for it. I had a hell of a time returning mine. The quality was disappointing for the price paid given they claim it is 4k. The distributor in NZ actually makes several hundred $ off of them on a 4-pack, so the margin is very high. If I recall correctly, they even charge you extra to record in 4K (on top of the usual subscription) even though you pay more for the device up-front and the app does not stream in 4K live which defeats the purpose of buying it. They also promised HomeKit support would be live at the beginning of this year. Given that they already had one device with HomeKit I trusted them on this and it is still not added.
Just a few hints:
- Never link SECURITY cams via WiFi - guess why?
- Don't trust any cloud storage - store and analyze your pics on own server and isolate any camera from direct net access.
- Best is to build your own system (if affordable) with open source software (motioneye, ZoneMinder, ...). There are plenty of tutorials in the net.
