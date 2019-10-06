Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Recommendations for ext home security camera set up


4 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 258490 6-Oct-2019 17:48
Send private message quote this post

I would like to run a security camera from the top of my garage pointing down the drive. I understand there are some that just come on when a sensor is tripped, say at the bottom of the drive, and can upload footage to the cloud. This was what the police suggested as I had people try to pick my front door lock. I am looking for recommendations as to a good, not massively expensive system, that I can potentially add cameras to later if I like. I run Apple for just about everything at home and also have an Amazon Alexa if there is anything that’s compatible in any way. I’m okay tech-wise and can normally set stuff up alright but anything’s that won’t take ages to configure is a bonus.

Thanks in advance.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
65 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  # 2331521 6-Oct-2019 17:52
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

I went with the Ring cameras.

You can get them at Noel Leeming and no regrets, they’re awesome.

Also Alexa integrated

No indoor units, there’s a annual subscription with unlimited cloud storage




I work for a Hosting Provider - But my opinions are my own.

1846 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2331552 6-Oct-2019 20:19
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

I can confidently say that my Alro Ultra camera system has been average to poor. I would not recommend.

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
65080 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2331591 6-Oct-2019 23:03
Send private message quote this post

I use Ring cameras. I have the Ring Floodlight on my driveway, (very bright) lights come on with movement and it records/alerts, have a (very noisy) siren too. In my case I have an Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Echo. I can say "Alexa, show my driveway" and live stream will appear on my TV (it also works with my deck lights and even my indoor one). Also it's wired.

 

On my deck I have the Ring Spotlight - the light is not as bright as the full-on Floodlight LEDs but it's ok for the deck. Also it can use a solar panel for constant power.




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

Mr Snotty
8947 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2331602 6-Oct-2019 23:32
Send private message quote this post

I use a mix of Ring and D-Link.

 

The D-Link cameras are actually reasonably priced with great quality video however the downsides are the app is rather slow (takes around a minute to launch) and also I've had occasions that cloud recording stopped until a device was restarted. I'll write a review of all this soon as I was waiting for a little bit hoping the software was improved.

 

The Ring cameras are excellent. I've never once had a fault with them. They're a bit more expensive but their cloud recording just works and they can alert of motion etc. The app is very quick and cameras support 2 way voice. I really recommend their doorbells along with their other cameras but just note you do need WiFi coverage to the cameras themselves which can be a bit of a drawback.

 

If I was to replace my kit I'd personally go with the Anker EufyCam's available from PB-Tech and JB-HiFi. These have reviewed very highly and offer a great set of features for a resonable price.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

1969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2331669 7-Oct-2019 06:52
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

If I was to replace my kit I'd personally go with the Anker EufyCam's available from PB-Tech and JB-HiFi. These have reviewed very highly and offer a great set of features for a resonable price.

 



 

these look quite good. Grey Imports to NZ?




________

 

Antonios K

 

Click to see full size

2862 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2332086 7-Oct-2019 16:49
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I have amcrest (indoor 2MP PTZ) and Dahua outdoor starlight turrets.

 

Dahua make much better cameras than ring, but obviously you miss out on the Ring eco system and subscription based services.




HTPC / Home automation (home assistant) enthusiast.

1568 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2332097 7-Oct-2019 17:26
Send private message quote this post

We have the nest Camera's and find them excellent, There is a monthly fee to pay which is not to bad.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

 
 
 
 


1062 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2332099 7-Oct-2019 17:38
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

kiwijunglist:

 

I have amcrest (indoor 2MP PTZ) and Dahua outdoor starlight turrets.

 

Dahua make much better cameras than ring, but obviously you miss out on the Ring eco system and subscription based services.

 

 

+1 for Dahua. Three convictions with the help of my cameras in less than three years.

1409 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2332193 7-Oct-2019 20:22
Send private message quote this post

Can anyone comment on these? https://www.trademe.co.nz/home-living/security-locks-alarms/security-cameras/cctv/listing-2342664355.htm?rsqid=1db9b1c386e64559b47ed31306fcc43f-001

1861 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2332226 7-Oct-2019 20:55
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

I use Ring cameras. I have the Ring Floodlight on my driveway, (very bright) lights come on with movement and it records/alerts, have a (very noisy) siren too. In my case I have an Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Echo. I can say "Alexa, show my driveway" and live stream will appear on my TV (it also works with my deck lights and even my indoor one). Also it's wired.

 

On my deck I have the Ring Spotlight - the light is not as bright as the full-on Floodlight LEDs but it's ok for the deck. Also it can use a solar panel for constant power.

 

 

 

 

Does the RING gear support ONVIF?

 

 

22769 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2332227 7-Oct-2019 21:00
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

lNomNoml:

 

Can anyone comment on these? https://www.trademe.co.nz/home-living/security-locks-alarms/security-cameras/cctv/listing-2342664355.htm?rsqid=1db9b1c386e64559b47ed31306fcc43f-001

 

 

Some are not wifi but use some propriatary wireless, so the cameras need to be in range of the recorder, which is not that far on 2.4GHz in urban areas.




Richard rich.ms

BDFL - Memuneh
65080 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2332237 7-Oct-2019 21:08
Send private message quote this post

Goosey:

 

Does the RING gear support ONVIF?

 

 

No, it is a proprietary system.




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

84 posts

Master Geek


  # 2332291 7-Oct-2019 23:59
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Some new HomeKit cameras should be coming out soon which may be of interest if you are an iOS / iPhone user.

 

Disrespective:

 

I can confidently say that my Alro Ultra camera system has been average to poor. I would not recommend.

 

 

Seconding this. Do not go for it. I had a hell of a time returning mine. The quality was disappointing for the price paid given they claim it is 4k. The distributor in NZ actually makes several hundred $ off of them on a 4-pack, so the margin is very high. If I recall correctly, they even charge you extra to record in 4K (on top of the usual subscription) even though you pay more for the device up-front and the app does not stream in 4K live which defeats the purpose of buying it. They also promised HomeKit support would be live at the beginning of this year. Given that they already had one device with HomeKit I trusted them on this and it is still not added.

806 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2332338 8-Oct-2019 07:56
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Just a few hints:

 

- Never link SECURITY cams via WiFi - guess why?

 

- Don't trust any cloud storage - store and analyze your pics on own server and isolate any camera from direct net access.

 

- Best is to build your own system (if affordable) with open source software (motioneye, ZoneMinder, ...). There are plenty of tutorials in the net.




- ISP1: T-OneBox FTTH modem, 1/.5G, full DS, VLAN7, VoIP + ipTV streaming flat

 

- ISP2: 4G/LTE USB modem + TL-MR3020, 100/40M data plan (wireless fallback)

 

- NET: ZBOX nano router, 2 C2960X-48TS-L, 2 GWN7630, 1 GWN7610, 2 UPS

 

- SVR: E3C236 32G/20T, 2 H2 16G/500G, HC1 5T, N2 128G | HC2 14T, HC2 1T

 

- USR: DeskMini 310, NUC8i7HVK, EliteBook 840, Aspire E5, Galaxy Tab, 2 4K TVs

 

- IoT (868MHz): 2 LoRaWAN gateways, CCU3 (openHAB, MQTT), 5G test node

 

- 3D: Ender-3, Ender-3 Pro, Ultimaker 2E+, Ultimaker 3, Ultimaker S5, MP-CNC

 

- ipPBX: GRP2613, GO-Box 100, SPA112 (Fax and W-48, a 1948 Siemens phone)

BDFL - Memuneh
65080 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2332341 8-Oct-2019 08:02
8 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

"Best build your own" is not always an option for everyone.

I wish people would recognise this.




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.