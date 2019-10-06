I use a mix of Ring and D-Link.

The D-Link cameras are actually reasonably priced with great quality video however the downsides are the app is rather slow (takes around a minute to launch) and also I've had occasions that cloud recording stopped until a device was restarted. I'll write a review of all this soon as I was waiting for a little bit hoping the software was improved.

The Ring cameras are excellent. I've never once had a fault with them. They're a bit more expensive but their cloud recording just works and they can alert of motion etc. The app is very quick and cameras support 2 way voice. I really recommend their doorbells along with their other cameras but just note you do need WiFi coverage to the cameras themselves which can be a bit of a drawback.

If I was to replace my kit I'd personally go with the Anker EufyCam's available from PB-Tech and JB-HiFi. These have reviewed very highly and offer a great set of features for a resonable price.