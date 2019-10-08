Hi Everyone- pretty new to the whole home automation deal. I have 3 hue bulbs and a hue bridge.

I've got them setup to turn on when coming home, turn off when leaving, turn on in the morning for 1 hour and off at night before I sleep.

What I'd really like is to turn on the lights when I am already home, but only if I am home, after sunset. Otherwise, don't turn the lights on.

Is this currently supported, either through Apple Shortcuts, ITTT, or something? Ideally I'd like to stay either within the Hue app or Apple Shortcuts/Automation, but I'm not seeing that as possible.I'd have thought this would have been a reasonably popular request?