Hi Everyone- pretty new to the whole home automation deal. I have 3 hue bulbs and a hue bridge.
I've got them setup to turn on when coming home, turn off when leaving, turn on in the morning for 1 hour and off at night before I sleep.

 

What I'd really like is to turn on the lights when I am already home, but only if I am home, after sunset. Otherwise, don't turn the lights on.

 

Is this currently supported, either through Apple Shortcuts, ITTT, or something? Ideally I'd like to stay either within the Hue app or Apple Shortcuts/Automation, but I'm not seeing that as possible.I'd have thought this would have been a reasonably popular request? 

 

 

 

 





Hi there, the hue app has a basic location based function under ‘routines’ with a toggle for only after sunset under the arrive home function. I’m not sure if it works when you are already home though. Otherwise I would assume there would be a IFTTT function or write your own. Good luck.

You mention Apple and Hue but it doesn't sound like you're using Homekit? Homekit can do this but you need to have a hub (iPad, Apple TV).

 

I currently have an automation set-up through Homekit which is the reverse of this. Turn the lights on after dark if no one is home. Our 16yr old dog has poor eyesight, can't have him bumping into the walls in the dark if we're late home from work!

 
 
 
 




Senecio:

 

You mention Apple and Hue but it doesn't sound like you're using Homekit? Homekit can do this but you need to have a hub (iPad, Apple TV).

 

I currently have an automation set-up through Homekit which is the reverse of this. Turn the lights on after dark if no one is home. Our 16yr old dog has poor eyesight, can't have him bumping into the walls in the dark if we're late home from work!

 

 

Thought I better post an update. Apologies, I thought i had replied.

 

After you pointed me in the direction on HomeKit, I ended up chatting to a friend who was off-loading a HomePod recently, as they've decided to be hooked in with Alexa instead.

 

so I purchased that off him, since I was needing a small speaker anyway.

 

 

 

HomeKit does indeed do exactly as I had wanted- Lights now power on if I am home and it's after sunset. Otherwise they stay off when i'm not home. Thanks for the pointer! 





