I've got myself a Nest Hello doorbell and I got a sparky mate to wire it up. He installed a 24V transformer into my switchboard, ran alarm cable about 10m to my doorbell and fitted a 1.0a fuse to the transformer.

My problem now is the fuse blows every time someone presses the doorbell. It will run fine for days as long as no one touches it. The doorbell is only supposed to be drawing 0.6a though isn't it? I have tried a low blow fuse but that still blows a few seconds after the doorbell has been rung.

I have seen other here have had theirs setup fine. Is there anything I'm missing? Is there a certain transformer I need? What is your setup?

Cheers.