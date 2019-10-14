Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
62 posts

Master Geek


# 258651 14-Oct-2019 22:46
I've got myself a Nest Hello doorbell and I got a sparky mate to wire it up. He installed a 24V transformer into my switchboard, ran alarm cable about 10m to my doorbell and fitted a 1.0a fuse to the transformer.

 

My problem now is the fuse blows every time someone presses the doorbell. It will run fine for days as long as no one touches it. The doorbell is only supposed to be drawing 0.6a though isn't it? I have tried a low blow fuse but that still blows a few seconds after the doorbell has been rung.

 

I have seen other here have had theirs setup fine. Is there anything I'm missing? Is there a certain transformer I need? What is your setup?

 

Cheers.

22780 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2337065 14-Oct-2019 23:07
One person supports this post
They are made to go inseries with a doorbell normally, when the button is pressed they short the wires to make the old fasioned doorbell go dingdong. When helping a friend put in their no name bell in the same situation there was a jumper to choose if you had an existing doorbell or not, if there is the same on the nest then it needs to be changed.




Richard rich.ms



62 posts

Master Geek


  # 2337090 15-Oct-2019 07:21
Nevermind, I've fixed it. I had the setting for an indoor chime, which I am not using, set on the app.

 
 
 
 


18 posts

Geek


  # 2381251 25-Dec-2019 18:33
Hi n Merry Christmas!

 

I'm keen on getting a Nest Hello - just wondering where did you source yours from?  It doesn't seem that retailers stock them here (only other Nest products - not the Nest Hello).  

 

 

