Mad Scientist
#260009 6-Nov-2019 08:53
As above,

Thanks for any recommendations




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

  #2348903 6-Nov-2019 11:13
Interested in one of these as well, although after a Natural Gas one.



Mad Scientist
  #2348916 6-Nov-2019 11:19
The 9kg bottles for bbq and cooking... That's lpg yes?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

 
 
 
 


BTR

  #2348921 6-Nov-2019 11:40
Anything 9KG is LPG.   Small camping / hiking stoves use butane.

 

 

 

Caravan / RV supply shops usually sell them. 

 

 

Webhead
  #2348999 6-Nov-2019 13:59
Regular gas detectors can´t be run on anything but large 12V car batteries. They use too much power.

 

 

  #2349009 6-Nov-2019 14:27
Check here: https://www.gasdetectors.co.nz/portable-gas-detectors/ 

 

 



Mad Scientist
  #2349021 6-Nov-2019 14:55
jarledb:

Regular gas detectors can´t be run on anything but large 12V car batteries. They use too much power.


 



I see... That's probably why couldn't find one. There are a few mains powered ones that have come up in my search




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

  #2349141 7-Nov-2019 00:14
Do you mean a Carbon Monoxide alarm?

 
 
 
 


  #2350877 9-Nov-2019 21:57
lxsw20:

 

Do you mean a Carbon Monoxide alarm?

 

 

Carbon monoxide comes from incomplete combustion, e.g. mis-adjusted or poorly ventilated burners.

 

OP is looking for gas leak detectors, which detect leaks that could lead to explosions.

  #2522835 14-Jul-2020 16:04
Sorry to post on such an old thread.

Did anyone here manage to find an LPG alarm?
I'm trying to find one myself...

I came across this one in Bunnings but it's $111!
bunnings-fireangel-natural-gas-alarm

There is also the Xiaomi "smart" option which can be found for around $35 on aliexpress
Xiaomi-mijia-honeywell-smoke-and-gas-detector
although I'm not sure I would trust it to be reliable enough for an alarm.

