Does any one know of the ceiling fan that works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant?

We're having a house build at the moment and while it will have a fancy air-con system, we also want a ceiling fan for the master bedroom that can be controlled by voice (i.e. Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant).

While Amazon.com have a couple of products (with hot prices to match!), these only work with 120 volts, so aren't worth importing. And Amazon.com.au and amazon.co.uk don't have anything suitable.

Then, I spotted that Bunnings had a couple of suitable products on their website. However, the shelves in my local Bunnings are empty and when I asked, I was informed that there was a problem at their supplier end.

The two ceiling fans on the Bunnings website that I'm interested in are:

Arlec Smart 4 Blade 130cm DC Ceiling Fan with LED Light and Remote - Grid Connect - $229 (with light)

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-smart-4-blade-130cm-dc-ceiling-fan-with-led-light-and-remote-grid-connect_p00104208

Arlec Smart 4 Blade 130cm DC Ceiling Fan with LED Light and Remote - Grid Connect - $219 (without light)

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-smart-4-blade-130cm-dc-ceiling-fan-with-led-light-and-remote-grid-connect_p00104209

There was the third product with an SKU of 00104207 at $199 but this was removed after I enquired about it.

By the way, its the 'Grid Connect' component that means that it works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

My local Bunnings have told me that they will checked when these products would be available... but I'm not convinced as there is no similar products on the https://www.bunnings.com.au/ website or even at the supplier website https://www.arlec.com.au/our-product/

So, can anyone help me?