Ceiling fan - controlled by voice?
rogercruse

#261278 19-Nov-2019 11:18
Does any one know of the ceiling fan that works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant?

 

 

 

We're having a house build at the moment and while it will have a fancy air-con system, we also want a ceiling fan for the master bedroom that can be controlled by voice (i.e. Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant).

 

While Amazon.com have a couple of products (with hot prices to match!), these only work with 120 volts, so aren't worth importing. And Amazon.com.au and amazon.co.uk don't have anything suitable.

 

 

 

Then, I spotted that Bunnings had a couple of suitable products on their website. However, the shelves in my local Bunnings are empty and when I asked, I was informed that there was a problem at their supplier end. 

 

The two ceiling fans on the Bunnings website that I'm interested in are:

 

Arlec Smart 4 Blade 130cm DC Ceiling Fan with LED Light and Remote - Grid Connect - $229 (with light)

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-smart-4-blade-130cm-dc-ceiling-fan-with-led-light-and-remote-grid-connect_p00104208

 

Arlec Smart 4 Blade 130cm DC Ceiling Fan with LED Light and Remote - Grid Connect - $219 (without light)

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-smart-4-blade-130cm-dc-ceiling-fan-with-led-light-and-remote-grid-connect_p00104209

 

There was the third product with an SKU of 00104207 at $199 but this was removed after I enquired about it.

 

 

 

By the way, its the 'Grid Connect' component that means that it works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. 

 

 

 

My local Bunnings have told me that they will checked when these products would be available... but I'm not convinced as there is no similar products on the  https://www.bunnings.com.au/  website or even at the supplier website https://www.arlec.com.au/our-product/

 

So, can anyone help me?

 

 

richms
  #2357178 19-Nov-2019 11:25
Bunnings have no idea when that stuff will be in stock. They are beyond useless to deal with. I'm waiting to put up a couple of sensor lights because they have a wifi one listed, no stock anywhere and no clue about when they will have it.

 

There are a couple of other brands in AU that are into the same stuff - https://www.brilliantsmart.com.au/smart-products/electrical/smart-bahama/ - if you can get one sent over that would probably be the easiest way. It also appears to be tuya based so no hassles with amazon etc.




Richard rich.ms

chevrolux
  #2357186 19-Nov-2019 11:36
Wow!.... $200 for something that gets done with a $20 Sonoff device..

 

I suppose the Bunnings device is sooooo much safer because it comes with an SDoC...

richms
  #2357188 19-Nov-2019 11:39
chevrolux:

 

Wow!.... $200 for something that gets done with a $20 Sonoff device..

 

I suppose the Bunnings device is sooooo much safer because it comes with an SDoC...

 

 

Bunnings one is a DC motor so it has better speed control and no buzz like cheap AC induction motor fans. A decent fan isnt much short of the bunnings fan price anyway, all their grid connect stuff seems very well priced for something sold locally, when not long ago we only had belken wemo as the only legit option with their craptastic software and "cloud" support.




Richard rich.ms



chevrolux
  #2357192 19-Nov-2019 11:41
richms:

 

chevrolux:

 

Wow!.... $200 for something that gets done with a $20 Sonoff device..

 

I suppose the Bunnings device is sooooo much safer because it comes with an SDoC...

 

 

Bunnings one is a DC motor so it has better speed control and no buzz like cheap AC induction motor fans. A decent fan isnt much short of the bunnings fan price anyway, all their grid connect stuff seems very well priced for something sold locally, when not long ago we only had belken wemo as the only legit option with their craptastic software and "cloud" support.

 

 

Got it sorry, should have clicked in to the links. Just assumed we were talking about standard AC fan controllers.

billgates
  #2357220 19-Nov-2019 12:42
Haiku fan below or you can buy any AC fan and use a Aeotec Nano dimmer behind the fan control switch for voice integration with a home automation controller

https://www.bigassfans.com/au/fans/haiku/




neb

neb
  #2357418 19-Nov-2019 19:13
richms:

Bunnings have no idea when that stuff will be in stock. They are beyond useless to deal with. I'm waiting to put up a couple of sensor lights because they have a wifi one listed, no stock anywhere and no clue about when they will have it.

 

 

That description also applies to Mitre 10. My house number has ones in it, so Benford's Law says that when I want to replace it on the letterbox it's the one most likely to be out of stock, and sure enough it is (every other number there's one or maybe two in stock, already a sure sign that they need to restock, with the ones there's zero). "We'll have it on Monday" -> "We'll have it later in the week" -> "We'll have it next week"... if you're just guessing then why not come out and say it?

mattwnz
  #2357420 19-Nov-2019 19:16
I have got my desk fan working with a Wemo switch. Works with both google assistant and AMazon Alexa. I guess somthing similar could be wired into a ceiling if you have a ceiling space. But it is only on or off rather than than controlling the speed of it. The benefit is that you can change the switch in the future.



rogercruse

  #2357505 19-Nov-2019 22:05
billgates: Haiku fan below or you can buy any AC fan and use a Aeotec Nano dimmer behind the fan control switch for voice integration with a home automation controller...

 

 

 

The beauty of the ceiling fan being sold by Bunnings:

 

     

  1. At around $200 is a realistic price. The 'Big Ass Fans' are approx FIVE times more expensive!
  2. The control would be more than just ON and OFF with variable control over speed being possible. 
  3. Simple. Other than the Amazon Alexa and the ceiling fan with its build-in hardware & software, nothing else to purchase or setup.

mattwnz
  #2357552 19-Nov-2019 22:52
rogercruse:

 

billgates: Haiku fan below or you can buy any AC fan and use a Aeotec Nano dimmer behind the fan control switch for voice integration with a home automation controller...

 

 

 

The beauty of the ceiling fan being sold by Bunnings:

 

     

  1. At around $200 is a realistic price. The 'Big Ass Fans' are approx FIVE times more expensive!
  2. The control would be more than just ON and OFF with variable control over speed being possible. 
  3. Simple. Other than the Amazon Alexa and the ceiling fan with its build-in hardware & software, nothing else to purchase or setup.

 

 

 

 

Except the visible appearance. There are far nicer looking fans.

rogercruse

  #2357798 20-Nov-2019 12:34
While I was attempted to purchase a 'Big Ass Fan' as they do look nice and support voice control, I decided to buy a ceiling fan from Lighting Direct that will save me a few pennies and keep my wife happy as she's in charge of the budget.

 

https://www.lightingdirect.co.nz/shop/Fans/Ceiling+Fans/AIRFUSION+FRASER+CTC+DC+FAN+WHITE/x_sku/17049.html

 

BTW Lighting Plus have a similar model at a similar price https://www.lightingplus.co.nz/lighting/ceiling-fans/capri-52-dc-ceiling-fan-mwhite

 

 

 

Let's hope that the electrician can install this into our new home with its super-duper automation system so I can at least schedule it alongside the air-con.

billgates
  #2357935 20-Nov-2019 13:20
Do you know which automation system brand or series is the electrician installing in your new build?




rogercruse

  #2358005 20-Nov-2019 15:00
billgates: Do you know which automation system brand or series is the electrician installing in your new build?

 

 

 

Yes, the automation is from https://www.atatouch.co.nz/ Check their 'Our Story' link to understand who they are, etc. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AKT

AKT
  #2368129 4-Dec-2019 14:07
billgates: Haiku fan below or you can buy any AC fan and use a Aeotec Nano dimmer behind the fan control switch for voice integration with a home automation controller

 

I am going to do this with a nano dimmer and aeotec humidity sensor in the bathroom but does it work with any fan, or do you need a specific one?  I have read you need TRIAC speed control.

 

 

 

https://www.livehouseautomation.com.au/blogs/news/ceiling-fan-control-with-aeotec-nano-dimmer

 

 

 

Anyone done it?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

A

richms
  #2368210 4-Dec-2019 16:32
AC fans are really noisy, and worse when on a dimmer for speed control because of the chopped up waveform. Best to stick with a capacitive speed control with AC fans. Also no warranty for most fans when using any other speed controller than the supplied one.




Richard rich.ms

rogercruse

  #2637100 18-Jan-2021 07:17
rogercruse:

 

https://www.lightingdirect.co.nz/shop/Fans/Ceiling+Fans/AIRFUSION+FRASER+CTC+DC+FAN+WHITE/x_sku/17049.html

 

 

 

 

Update:

 

The Lighting Direct ceiling fan was installed by the electrician as part of the house build and has proven itself to be very useful during the past few warm nights here in Northland.

 

 

 

Having realised how useful and cooling a ceiling fan can be, I want to install further ceiling fans in the Family and Media rooms. So, does my original question - Are there any ceiling fans available in NZ that are controllable using Alexa?

 

 

 

I want to be able to ask Alexa to increase the fan speed and not need to fumble about trying to find the remote in the middle of the night!!!   

