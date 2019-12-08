Hi guys,
I am looking for setting them up the pair of walkie talkie to get to use the repeater in the Auckland area.
Questions:
- What is the frequency? For both UHF and VHF.
- VHF frequency: try 145.175 does not really work well.
- Should I use CTCS for both receive and transmit?
- Been to this website, does not really say about it. https://www.radiowiki.org.nz/index.php/Northland_Region
- and this website https://www.mobilesystems.co.nz/news_and_publications/id/51/VHF%20Marine%20Radio%20Frequencies
Thank you in advance.
Alex