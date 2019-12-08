Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Setting up walkie talkie for repeater in Auckland


5 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 261652 8-Dec-2019 22:26
Hi guys,

 

I am looking for setting them up the pair of walkie talkie to get to use the repeater in the Auckland area.

 

Questions:

 

     

  1. What is the frequency? For both UHF and VHF.
  2. VHF frequency: try 145.175 does not really work well.
  3. Should I use CTCS for both receive and transmit?
  4. Been to this website, does not really say about it. https://www.radiowiki.org.nz/index.php/Northland_Region
  5. and this website https://www.mobilesystems.co.nz/news_and_publications/id/51/VHF%20Marine%20Radio%20Frequencies

 

Thank you in advance.

 

 

 

Alex

22795 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2370746 8-Dec-2019 22:46
2 people support this post
And you have a amateur radio license to use it?




Richard rich.ms

5701 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2370747 8-Dec-2019 23:03
One person supports this post
PRS around the 476Mhz has repeaters around NZ and no licence required

 
 
 
 


22795 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2370749 8-Dec-2019 23:13
3 people support this post
Yeah but 145.175 doesnt, so I am assuming this is a baofeng off aliexpress/wish/banggood that they are just using frequncies all over the place with no idea about licensing etc.




Richard rich.ms

28477 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2370845 9-Dec-2019 07:19
One person supports this post
richms:

 

Yeah but 145.175 doesnt, so I am assuming this is a baofeng off aliexpress/wish/banggood that they are just using frequncies all over the place with no idea about licensing etc.

 

 

And Marine frequencies also require registration with a callsign before use.

 

 



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 2370900 9-Dec-2019 09:48
Thank you guys, any website or group that I can look for more information?



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2370903 9-Dec-2019 09:50
sbiddle:

 

richms:

 

Yeah but 145.175 doesnt, so I am assuming this is a baofeng off aliexpress/wish/banggood that they are just using frequncies all over the place with no idea about licensing etc.

 

 

And Marine frequencies also require registration with a callsign before use.

 

 

 

 

 

 

You are right, I am trying experiencing it and showing my son how these gears work.



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2370906 9-Dec-2019 09:53
Linux: PRS around the 476Mhz has repeaters around NZ and no licence required

 

 

 

How did you found it out?

 
 
 
 


5701 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2370910 9-Dec-2019 10:02
MudMud:

Linux: PRS around the 476Mhz has repeaters around NZ and no licence required


 


How did you found it out?



@MudMud I have not used PRS in years but worked ok when I did use it

Lots of info about PRS in NZ quick Google search

28477 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2370913 9-Dec-2019 10:07
One person supports this post
In a nutshell three thing -

 

Firstly PRS information is all available in on the RSM site. I don't know whether there are any PRS repeaters in Auckland.

 

Secondly you're not allowed to transmit on any other channels other than PRS without the appropriate licence. This includes HAM and Marine repeaters.

 

Thirdly if it is a cheap Baofeng or similar these are illegal in NZ and you will be fined if you are caught in possession of one of these that has not been approved for use in NZ and is locked to the HAM bands.

 

 

 

 

22795 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2371005 9-Dec-2019 11:23
2 people support this post
You cant use a baofeng or similar on PRS as its not approved for it. You cant transmit with one of them without a ham license and an understanding of what freqs you can and cant use.

 

Never heard of anyone being fined for possession of one, people that have been are ones that interfere with licensed frequencies.

 

Put them back in the box and dont use them, too easy to accidentally transmit. Local amateur radio group will be where you need to go for info but its generally a bunch of old men.




Richard rich.ms

3473 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2371006 9-Dec-2019 11:27
As above. Thanks to people 'trying' stuff with items off the internet, it's made it very hard for all.

 

National PRS (UHF CB)/GURL licence frequencies:

 

https://www.radiowiki.org.nz/index.php/UHF_PRS_Frequencies

 

The north shore and out west is the only Repeaters up that way.

 

https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1-vtNTf_QIj-K8Fa2vL8qJpnbAT4&shorturl=1&ll=-36.855542184298095%2C174.72497855593951&z=11 

 

Anything else, you're not to use (without appropriate training/licence)

xpd

Chief Trash Bandit
10202 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2371087 9-Dec-2019 12:13
Pretty sure anyone part of this lot will be able to point in the right directions etc as well.

 

http://www.nzart.org.nz/

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Win 10 Pro    Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk               Add me on Steam



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2383692 1-Jan-2020 18:03
richms:

 

You cant use a baofeng or similar on PRS as its not approved for it. You cant transmit with one of them without a ham license and an understanding of what freqs you can and cant use.

 

Never heard of anyone being fined for possession of one, people that have been are ones that interfere with licensed frequencies.

 

Put them back in the box and dont use them, too easy to accidentally transmit. Local amateur radio group will be where you need to go for info but its generally a bunch of old men.

 

 

 

 

Thank you very much for your advice.

