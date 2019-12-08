In a nutshell three thing -

Firstly PRS information is all available in on the RSM site. I don't know whether there are any PRS repeaters in Auckland.

Secondly you're not allowed to transmit on any other channels other than PRS without the appropriate licence. This includes HAM and Marine repeaters.

Thirdly if it is a cheap Baofeng or similar these are illegal in NZ and you will be fined if you are caught in possession of one of these that has not been approved for use in NZ and is locked to the HAM bands.