I have some of the Bunnings internet controlled light switches. All of the products are actually manufactured by Tuya. Tuya offers a white label IoT-as-a-service platform. My only comment on these is that the relay inside them is fairly loud. They also have an always on LED when connected to the Wi-Fi (should really only be on when the Wi-Fi fails IMO). Other than that they seem to be of a fairly decent quality.

While they use a Chinese server for the app (all Tuya-based products do), I am in the Apple HomeKit environment primarily & there are stable Homebridge plug-ins for either WAN / Cloud or LAN-only (so you could firewall them off) available for most of these products. I caution you on reflashing these products as you may not be able to recover them if something goes wrong as the unit is completely sealed off.

In terms of automations in the Tuya app I've literally never experienced a 3-4 second delay. I have two light switches set-up to turn the other one on / off and vice versa. It's literally immediate when I press the button. The automation is setup in the Tuya app.