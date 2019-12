I'm looking to purchase a new iPhone. I'm looking at this refurbished model here (https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/apple-iphone-8-refurbished-64gb-space-grey-a-grade-kag-apple/) from Dick Smith. My sister bought an AB-grade refurbed iPhone 7 a few weeks ago and it seems fine except a small mark on the LCD.



The discount seems very impressive, does anyone have any experience with Dick Smith refurbished iPhones?