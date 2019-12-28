Having just upgraded my watch from a Moto 360 V2 (which still worked pretty well for what I wanted) to a Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (thanks to Santa :-) ) I thought I would look at Google Pay but discovered of course that it's not supported in NZ. Interesting that Google Pay is supported (I use it all the time on my phone) but not on WearOS.

Well I looked at this thread for a hack to make it work which involves installing an app and using a permanent proxy,

https://forum.xda-developers.com/android/apps-games/app-enable-google-pay-unsupported-t3980625

It seems like a lot of work just to be able to touch your watch to make a payment which has a cute factor but that's all really. Just wondering if anybody here has actually tried it.

A bridge even further is setting up your permanent proxy

https://www.blackhatworld.com/seo/set-up-your-own-google-cloud-proxy-servers.1057000/

I just don't think it's worth the hassle but of course some tech savvy Geekzoner could set it up and share it with a few people since the transaction load is going to be pretty low :-)