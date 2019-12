I don't understand why all the smart bulbs around are in the 600 - 1000 lumens range. How are you guys using these in your lounges and dining areas? I have 2 x DETA downlights at 5700K and 1350 lumens and think they're just bright enough, I can't imagine going down to the Philips Hue bulbs that are just 806 lumens.

Are there any smart bulbs around that are of a higher output? Ideally looking for Zigbee / Z-wave so I don't load up my WiFi network.