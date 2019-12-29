Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 262004 29-Dec-2019 13:12
Hi

 

Its hit the time where my kids are starting to consume more and more batteries and the little 4 bay dumb charger is starting to struggle with the load required!  I'm going to replace my basic energiser rechargeables with eneloops as I need new batteries to replace some of the disposable ones but ideally need a charger that can do about 12 at once, with individual monitoring so I can see the charge load with the standard extras such as polarity detection etc.

 

What do geekzoners recommend?  I've got a spare plug in a cupboard so it can be permanently plugged in and if wall mountable can be done so too.

 

I saw a varta super fast charger that can take a battery from empy to 70% in about 15 minutes which could be useful but not sure how viable they are for battery life?  Open for any suggestions at this stage!

 

Chris

neb

  # 2382496 29-Dec-2019 14:34
Do you really need a 12-bay charger? That implies a massive current drain on existing batteries if you need to recharge that many at once, and you're going to have problems finding quality chargers with that capacity. The standard is four bays, for which, if you can afford it, the MC3000 is still pretty much the ne plus ultra of chargers, beyond that you'll need one with a high-current power supply, fan cooling, and a bunch of other stuff that won't be included in an Aliexpress 12-bay special. See also older threads on here that discuss chargers.

 

 

Unless you're really running down a dozen batteries at once and need that sort of recharge capacity, just buy n+1 packs of Eneloops and have one set spare/on charge while the others are being used.

 

 

I'd avoid the fast chargers, they kill battery life.

