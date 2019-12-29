Hi

Its hit the time where my kids are starting to consume more and more batteries and the little 4 bay dumb charger is starting to struggle with the load required! I'm going to replace my basic energiser rechargeables with eneloops as I need new batteries to replace some of the disposable ones but ideally need a charger that can do about 12 at once, with individual monitoring so I can see the charge load with the standard extras such as polarity detection etc.

What do geekzoners recommend? I've got a spare plug in a cupboard so it can be permanently plugged in and if wall mountable can be done so too.

I saw a varta super fast charger that can take a battery from empy to 70% in about 15 minutes which could be useful but not sure how viable they are for battery life? Open for any suggestions at this stage!

Chris