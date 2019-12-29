Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 262009 29-Dec-2019 19:08
Assuming this is more Gadget than HTPC, so posting here... after many, many iterations of plugging and unplugging Mrs. Neb's laptop into the TV, I've wondered about getting a Miracast device to simplify the process. Mention of these have occurred from time to time here but the threads have been somewhat short and inconclusive. The Microsoft Miracast adapter seems to be the most ubiquitous, and available from TM for under $50, and then there's an infinite number of generic Chinese hockey-puck ones in the $20-30 range.

 

 

I'm leaning more towards the MS once since they're less likely to be full of vulns in their WiFi Direct/WPS implementation, but wondering if anyone has any experiences in terms of video quality. Amazon reviews are a 50:50 split of "fantastic, 5 stars" and "sucks, 1 star", which doesn't help much. It won't be anything super-HD, things like Youtube Timeline documentaries (yeah, Time Team!) and the like.

 

 

Edited to add: What I'm specifically interested in is what security the MS one has. From watching several video reviews it seems to have no security whatsoever, it's totally open to anyone within wireless range, but surely there must be something there?

  # 2382632 29-Dec-2019 19:37
Chromecast is probably a better option. Have you investigated that?




  # 2382634 29-Dec-2019 19:42
I purchased one of these years ago - though barely used it. From memory you can set a password with the configuration app on a PC

