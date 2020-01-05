I recently received my $65 doorbell + batteries + chime ordered of aliexpress

I installed using my iphone 7 plus as the viewer I suppose you would call it. Found the app through supplied qr code

setup less than 5 minutes no seriously!

So not making any money of this or affiliated etc but I feel I can recommend as a good unit amongst the thousands on aliexpress.

If anything its only 2 faults would be cant view image on my apple watch and same goes for my alexa

but $65 NZD !!

https://geardirect.co/eken-v7-hd-1080p-smart-wifi-video-doorbell-camera-visual-intercom-night-vision-ip-door-bell-wireless-security-camera/

oh ps you will find a middle of the night outside pic no lights on porch

https://www.instagram.com/p/B65XAtEFg6R/