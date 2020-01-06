Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Google Home questions


146 posts

Master Geek


# 262107 6-Jan-2020 02:44
Send private message quote this post

Just a foreword: I was not sure which subforum this should go in so I chucked it here. Feel free to move it mods.

So I have a Google Home Mini that I purchased on 1day, which has been an awesome little smart speaker thing, but I have an issue:
Because it's a 1day refurb, it's actually a US model, which is fine with me, but I cannot for the life of me figure out how to configure routines on it (like custom commands) without having to change my phone's entire language over to English (Australia) or English (United States). Do the models sold new at stores like PB Tech have English (New Zealand) as an option, or are they also crippled in that regard, requiring you to use English (Australia)?

Also, is there any way to get NZ news sources in the news bulletins on it? At the moment I have ABC World News on it from Australia, but if there's a way to get 1News or NewsHub or even Prime News I would love to know.

Create new topic
4152 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2385697 6-Jan-2020 08:21
Send private message quote this post

There is no “NZ English” available as a language for Google Assistant. Google hasn’t seen fit to enable it. So you will need to change your language to one of those supported (Australian or US) for it to work.




Areas of Geek interest: Home Theatre, HTPC, Android Tablets & Phones, iProducts.

1276 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2385728 6-Jan-2020 09:01
Send private message quote this post

and google home is not officially in NZ, so some features won't work - local news, radio , tv, etc.




helping others at evgenyk.nz

 
 
 
 


1826 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2385925 6-Jan-2020 10:19
Send private message quote this post

kobiak:

 

and google home is not officially in NZ, so some features won't work - local news, radio , tv, etc.

 

 

Local radio works fine. I often tell my Home Mini to "Play the Breeze Auckland" and it does.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.