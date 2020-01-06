Just a foreword: I was not sure which subforum this should go in so I chucked it here. Feel free to move it mods.



So I have a Google Home Mini that I purchased on 1day, which has been an awesome little smart speaker thing, but I have an issue:

Because it's a 1day refurb, it's actually a US model, which is fine with me, but I cannot for the life of me figure out how to configure routines on it (like custom commands) without having to change my phone's entire language over to English (Australia) or English (United States). Do the models sold new at stores like PB Tech have English (New Zealand) as an option, or are they also crippled in that regard, requiring you to use English (Australia)?



Also, is there any way to get NZ news sources in the news bulletins on it? At the moment I have ABC World News on it from Australia, but if there's a way to get 1News or NewsHub or even Prime News I would love to know.