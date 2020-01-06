Hi there,
I have a 2015 model of Sony Android TV. Their bluetooth profile doesn't support headphones (only used for mice, keyboard, etc). I'm wondering any not too expensive bluetooth adapters out there, that can be used for connecting bluetooth headphones? For example will this logitech one work?
https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/logitech-bluetooth-audio-receiver-adapter/22463759
It only says connecting to mobile or laptop... Can this be connected to TV, which then use bluetooth to connect headphones?
Thank you.