32 posts

Geek

Trusted

# 262118 6-Jan-2020 11:57
Hi there,

 

 

 

I have a 2015 model of Sony Android TV. Their bluetooth profile doesn't support headphones (only used for mice, keyboard, etc). I'm wondering any not too expensive bluetooth adapters out there, that can be used for connecting bluetooth headphones? For example will this logitech one work?
https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/logitech-bluetooth-audio-receiver-adapter/22463759

 

It only says connecting to mobile or laptop... Can this be connected to TV, which then use bluetooth to connect headphones?

 

 

 

Thank you.

342 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2385982 6-Jan-2020 12:22
One person supports this post
I think this will work, if there is a headphone jack.  A bit pricey compared to what you have suggested

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/audio/portable-audio/portable-speakers/twelve-south-12-1911-airfly-pro/prod188167.html

 

I use one on long haul flights to connect my Bose QC35 wirelessly to use the inflight entertainment system, 

 

Never tried with the USB charger cable connected, as in your case you need it wired to a power source permanently, to make sure the battery is charged all the time

22819 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2385986 6-Jan-2020 12:36
I have one of these It works both ways so if you put it between the audio source and a stereo, you can send to it from your phone etc, and it supports the low latency codec so that your lip sync doesnt go too bad with bluetooth headphones that support low latency. Even sending over SBC the lag is a lot less than my other sender has. They bypass mode doesnt work when sending to headphones which is a bit annoying but a splitter on the TV out would solve that if I needed it.

 

Also has optical in which is the only way to get audio out of most TVs.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 


3010 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2385989 6-Jan-2020 12:48
Maybe this video will help give you some ideas. Just came up a day or so ago in one of my subscribed feeds
https://youtu.be/GaBVIZqKJvA

Do you need sound from the tv and also to some BT headphones or just to the headphones. Usually plugging into the headphone socket cuts the tv sound. Though I am sure I saw some Tv's have a menu option that sets some options...




4052 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2386005 6-Jan-2020 13:28
qwertee:

 

I think this will work, if there is a headphone jack.  A bit pricey compared to what you have suggested

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/audio/portable-audio/portable-speakers/twelve-south-12-1911-airfly-pro/prod188167.html

 

I use one on long haul flights to connect my Bose QC35 wirelessly to use the inflight entertainment system, 

 

Never tried with the USB charger cable connected, as in your case you need it wired to a power source permanently, to make sure the battery is charged all the time

 

 

Coincidentally I bought an AirFly Pro from NL this morning  - to use on upcoming flights to get my Xmas-present AirPods Pros to work with plane systems. Haven’t actually fired it up yet. There’s a transmit-only version but for a few $ more, the Pro version handles both Bluetooth transmit and receive, which could be handy.

 

It was $89.99 at NL but I asked them to price-match PB Tech at $88. Waste-not, want-not. Via the online Apple NZ store it is $99 delivered.

 

 




32 posts

Geek

Trusted

  # 2386061 6-Jan-2020 13:46
robjg63: 
Do you need sound from the tv and also to some BT headphones or just to the headphones. Usually plugging into the headphone socket cuts the tv sound. Though I am sure I saw some Tv's have a menu option that sets some options...

 

 

 

Just to the headphones, no sound from the TV.

