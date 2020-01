Hmm this is one mechanism for the lock and handle and in what looks like roughly a 50-60mm backset.

Limits your options on whats available in NZ

To hopefully fill the existing holes and gap - you will have to look at an integrated system.

Something like a Yale 3109+

https://www.yalelock.co.nz/en/products/keyless-entry/electronic-digital-door-locks/3109/

Or a Schlage S Series

https://www.allegion.co.nz/en/products/electonic-security/residential-security/schlage-s-6000.html

Problem is that these dont typically come with much remote smarts. The Yale has a Bluetooth add-on but thats about it.



Many smart locks are in the form of deadbolts. The Schlage Encode is one of the first wifi enabled smart locks as a deadbolt. They are awesome and I would recommend it.

Given your door looks like wood, depends how much "fixing" etc you want to do. You could completely remove the existing lock and handle, fill the door and install a new handle with a smart lock deadbolt above or you can leave it as is and just install a Schlage Encode above? and not use the existing lock but keep the door handle.

https://www.schlage.com/en/home/smart-locks/encode.html