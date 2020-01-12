Has anyone got experience using Cygnett smart home devices? I just saw an indoor temperature and humidity sensor at Noel Leeming yesterday and it was the first time I'd noticed this line of devices/sensors.

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/Cygnett/computers-tablets/smart-home/smart-home-accessories/c8001-cApp_Accessories-cSmart_Home-bcygnett-p1.html

Not sure that the infrared repeater aspect of their smart home hub is useful to me, and it doesn't seem that it can integrate with other solutions like Smartthings but on it's own (and with Alexa or Google Assistant) it looks pretty handy.