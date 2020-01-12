Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 262245 12-Jan-2020 16:42
Has anyone got experience using Cygnett smart home devices? I just saw an indoor temperature and humidity sensor at Noel Leeming yesterday and it was the first time I'd noticed this line of devices/sensors.

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/Cygnett/computers-tablets/smart-home/smart-home-accessories/c8001-cApp_Accessories-cSmart_Home-bcygnett-p1.html

 

Not sure that the infrared repeater aspect of their smart home hub is useful to me, and it doesn't seem that it can integrate with other solutions like Smartthings but on it's own (and with Alexa or Google Assistant) it looks pretty handy.

  # 2390665 12-Jan-2020 16:52
Seems a bit pricey for what it is.

  # 2390674 12-Jan-2020 17:35
Cheap compared to zwave. And about right for a WiFi based plug. Does it need some hub as well (like a zigbee one, normally their own brand). That makes it dearer. The Chinese stuff/Shelly is cheaper, but not certified for use here.




  # 2390675 12-Jan-2020 17:40
davidcole: Cheap compared to zwave. And about right for a WiFi based plug. Does it need some hub as well (like a zigbee one, normally their own brand). That makes it dearer. The Chinese stuff/Shelly is cheaper, but not certified for use here.

Arlec Wi-Fi plugs are $22 at Bunnings, no power monitoring though, but still a lot cheaper.

  # 2390676 12-Jan-2020 17:45
Cygnet is a pretty cheap brand in terms of quality, but in saying that I've had no trouble with any of their products over the years.

