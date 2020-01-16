Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off Grid House Power Monitoring


20 posts

Geek


# 263312 16-Jan-2020 09:30
Hello GZ,

 

So I have a house that is off grid. We have have a MPPT controller which can display the voltage of the batteries, the amps coming in from the solar array and the amps going to power the house. This is all shown in real time however does not show the cumulative amount I have gathered over the day.

 

I was wondering if anyone is aware of any products that will allow me to track the amount of amp hours coming in and going out over a day for 12 / 24 volt systems

 

Extra points if it has some kind of ip way to monitor it on a computer.

 

Cheers in advance.

1110 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2398763 16-Jan-2020 10:36
What model MPPT controller do you have?

 

I ask because it is increasing common for MPPT controllers to have external data ports and the app's that go with them usually reveal a lot more data than the inbuilt LCD screens. Many models have wifi, B.T, serial and USB adaptors available. 

 

I got the Bluetooth adaptors for my cheap MPPT's and the associated smart phone app logs/tells you data like daily/monthly solar production min/max battery voltages and so forth. 



20 posts

Geek


  # 2398769 16-Jan-2020 10:49
Thank you for your reply. This is the device I have.

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/12v-24v-30a-mppt-solar-charge-controller/p/MP3735

