Hello GZ,

So I have a house that is off grid. We have have a MPPT controller which can display the voltage of the batteries, the amps coming in from the solar array and the amps going to power the house. This is all shown in real time however does not show the cumulative amount I have gathered over the day.

I was wondering if anyone is aware of any products that will allow me to track the amount of amp hours coming in and going out over a day for 12 / 24 volt systems

Extra points if it has some kind of ip way to monitor it on a computer.

Cheers in advance.