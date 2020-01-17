Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Galaxy Buds / other wireless headphones with mono/stereo mode

# 265340 17-Jan-2020 09:53
I'm in the market for bluetooth headphones. I have been through a succession of cheaper sets that weren't satisfactory (and some that have fallen victim to accident - the latest pair have just ruined a very nice flat white and are currently at the bottom of a cup of rice in the hopes of rehabilitation).

 

I mostly listen to audiobooks and podcasts, often just with one ear. Reading reviews, it seems that Galaxy Buds (and Airpods) have an on-the-fly mono option - I believe if the system detects one earbud is still in the case, it will activate mono mode. This sounds like a great feature that would suit my listening habits. Other (cheaper) pairs seem to allow mono mode, but involve faffing about re-pairing an individual earbud.

 

My key requirements are bluetooth and media controls - play/pause and skip back/previous track (which I have set to rewind 15 seconds on relevant apps for when I miss something important in the story). Phone is Android (Galaxy Note 10+). I'm not an audiophile and don't need any kind of premium sound quality. The mono thing would be a super bonus.

 

Galaxy Buds seems to satisfy all these requirements, and do some nice tricks with Galaxy phones, but would be far and away the priciest set of headphones I've ever bought and so don't want to take the plunge lightly. I do seem to have a bad track record with headphones and can see something that small and potentially fall-y out-y being fraught.

 

Any other options I should be looking at?

  # 2400469 17-Jan-2020 10:09
I got Xiaomi Mi Airdots for my wife. Not sure if they meet your requirements, but they're cheap, they work, and she likes them.

