# 265345 17-Jan-2020 11:08
Trying to find out which camera doorbell that I want, as we’re currently having a house built.
Will have it hardwired, so no need for batteries.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 seems like a popular choice in NZ.
However, the Remobell seems very attractive, but doesn’t look like it’s available in NZ (I can still order from overseas).
Anyone got any experience with it! Got 2-way audio, 1080 video, works with Alexa and even free cloud storage (unlike other products). And the price is about half of Ring Video Doorbell 2.
Almost sounds too good to be true, but reviews are pretty good too.

Am I missing something?

https://au.pcmag.com/remobell-s

  # 2400595 17-Jan-2020 11:41
I would stay away from Ring doorbell. They have privacy and security issues. Their support staff seems to be able to access video recordings. I would also avoid any WiFi only doorbells. If you are having a house built, then run minimum CAT6 rated network cable (multiple runs would be better) to the location where you will install the doorbell so it can be powered via PoE. Also run multiple runs of 4 or 6 conductor security cable to same location. WiFi can be very unreliable and easily jammed from a security point of view. 

 

We are also currently building and I managed to snag a Axis door bell for a really good price from ebay. Below are the models I would recommend. They are very strong build quality and data is stored locally on internal storage or you can have a recorder inside the house and then do smarts on your recorder to upload video or photos to a secure cloud location. 

 

Budget - Fanvil i30

 

Premium - Fanvil i31S, Axis A8105-E or Axis A8207-VE

 

You can install a electrical mortise lock either or a electric strike in your front entry door and connect that to the relays in the above door bells using the security cable to unlock via pin code, proximity cards or little complex to setup but cool is facial recognition.

 

 

 

 




Create new topic



