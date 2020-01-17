I would stay away from Ring doorbell. They have privacy and security issues. Their support staff seems to be able to access video recordings. I would also avoid any WiFi only doorbells. If you are having a house built, then run minimum CAT6 rated network cable (multiple runs would be better) to the location where you will install the doorbell so it can be powered via PoE. Also run multiple runs of 4 or 6 conductor security cable to same location. WiFi can be very unreliable and easily jammed from a security point of view.

We are also currently building and I managed to snag a Axis door bell for a really good price from ebay. Below are the models I would recommend. They are very strong build quality and data is stored locally on internal storage or you can have a recorder inside the house and then do smarts on your recorder to upload video or photos to a secure cloud location.

Budget - Fanvil i30

Premium - Fanvil i31S, Axis A8105-E or Axis A8207-VE

You can install a electrical mortise lock either or a electric strike in your front entry door and connect that to the relays in the above door bells using the security cable to unlock via pin code, proximity cards or little complex to setup but cool is facial recognition.