Will have it hardwired, so no need for batteries.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 seems like a popular choice in NZ.
However, the Remobell seems very attractive, but doesn’t look like it’s available in NZ (I can still order from overseas).
Anyone got any experience with it! Got 2-way audio, 1080 video, works with Alexa and even free cloud storage (unlike other products). And the price is about half of Ring Video Doorbell 2.
Almost sounds too good to be true, but reviews are pretty good too.
Am I missing something?
https://au.pcmag.com/remobell-s