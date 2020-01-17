We have a garage door (Conqueror brand) that came with a keypad, you enter the code into the keypad and its sends a signal to the door and it opens. Picture below.

Its never worked well and seems to drain the batteries (I think). After a fairly short period of time when you push the buttons instead of beeping on each push (beep) you get the error tone instead (boop-beep) no matter what button you push and entering the code doesn't work. Generally when this starts happening I change the batteries and it seems to be OK again. Now its not even lasting 1 month between battery changes, so its time to get a new one.

Are these something standard that can be picked up anywhere, or would they be specific to our particular garage door unit.

I can of course ring Conqueror and try and buy one, but if it turns out they are standard items I can get anywhere then we'd probably be able to save some $$

EDIT: looks like they no longer trade, so we HAVE to find it somewhere else.