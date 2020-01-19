Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)USB DVD writers as a trip to MOTAT

neb



1377 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

# 265392 19-Jan-2020 22:57
Send private message quote this post

I recently looked into getting a USB CD/DVD writer for myself and Mrs.Neb's laptops, neither of which come with an optical drive. This is for installing software, archival backups to write-once media, and the occasional burning of stuff to CD/DVD for situations where that's the only thing that works.

 

 

Looking at any name-brand USB optical drive I could find, it was like a visit to MOTAT: Y-cables, USB 2.0, mini USB connectors, region-locking, 0.5MB write buffers, these things were all museum pieces from fifteen or more years ago. The only ones that looked like they were created in the last decade are all no-name Chinese brands with who-knows-what efficacy for CD/DVD writing.

 

 

Does anyone know of any recognisable-brand USB optical drive that supports USB-C / USB 3.0, non-region-locked, single cable (not a Y cable), and with vaguely capable hardware (i.e. not a 0.5MB buffer)?

Create new topic
1601 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2401890 19-Jan-2020 23:19
Send private message quote this post

Something like this.

 

https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/USB3-0-Slim-External-CD-DVD-RW-Writer-Drive-Burner-Reader-Player-For-PC-Laptop/402038370002?epid=18029796967&hash=item5d9b5aaed2:g:0AwAAOSwxR1eH9pw&frcectupt=true




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

155 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2401895 19-Jan-2020 23:41
Send private message quote this post

I have this.
https://www.amazon.com/Pioneer-BDR-XD05B-Portable-Blu-Ray-Burner/dp/B00OD39P6A/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?qid=1579430416&refinements=p_89%3APioneer&s=pc&sr=1-1

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.