Looking at any name-brand USB optical drive I could find, it was like a visit to MOTAT: Y-cables, USB 2.0, mini USB connectors, region-locking, 0.5MB write buffers, these things were all museum pieces from fifteen or more years ago. The only ones that looked like they were created in the last decade are all no-name Chinese brands with who-knows-what efficacy for CD/DVD writing.
Does anyone know of any recognisable-brand USB optical drive that supports USB-C / USB 3.0, non-region-locked, single cable (not a Y cable), and with vaguely capable hardware (i.e. not a 0.5MB buffer)?