Hoping someone has some help on this. 


I have a Backbeat Pro 2 headset that can pair to 2 devices via bluetooth. 


It pairs fine with my cell phone (I can use the headset with calls I make or receive). 


It also pairs with my landline phone, Panasonic  KX-TG7652AZ, and I can use the headset when receiving calls but if I dial out I cannot get the headset to pick up the audio.  I have tried deregistering the pairing and redoing it but this does not fix the issue.


Anyone have any ideas on how to resolve?


Thanks


David


 


 