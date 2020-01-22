Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Angle of camera doorbell?


477 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 265456 22-Jan-2020 13:47
Send private message quote this post

I’ve purchased the Google Nest Hello camera doorbell.
We have to install it on the brick, so power can be run to it.

I’ve attached a photo, showing where I would like to have it installed (marked in yellow).

You’ll also see an image of what the house eventually will look like (ignore colour of bricks).
Notice the brick pillar. On the photo this is currently just a piece of timber.

Basically, the camera is behind this pillar.

The Google Nest Hello camera doorbell comes with a 15 degree angle wedge.
However, will this be enough to avoid the pillar or should I purchase a 30-45 degree wedge (not included)?

Create new topic
4024 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2404653 22-Jan-2020 14:27
Send private message quote this post

I do not think that 15 degree or even the 30-45 degree wedge will give you a good view at all except for showing mostly the brick pillar. You are better off to install the doorbell on the brick wall to the left of your entrance door. if the doorbell had a 180 degree horizontal FOV then you would been able to get a good view of people standing by the door but I do not think 160 degree horizontal FOV will cut it.

 

Also I don't know if it's the angle from which you taken the photo of your front door but the door lock seems to have been installed a very low height? And the brick pillar seems very close to your front door with little gap so not a lot of cover from rain to stand under?




Do whatever you want to do man.

  



477 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2404675 22-Jan-2020 14:58
Send private message quote this post

Unfortunately I can only have the doorbell there.
Wiring has already been done.

I found one with 60 degrees. POPMAS Nest Hello.

Will measure distance to pillar tonight and also height of door handle.






Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.