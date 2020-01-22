I’ve purchased the Google Nest Hello camera doorbell.
We have to install it on the brick, so power can be run to it.
I’ve attached a photo, showing where I would like to have it installed (marked in yellow).
You’ll also see an image of what the house eventually will look like (ignore colour of bricks).
Notice the brick pillar. On the photo this is currently just a piece of timber.
Basically, the camera is behind this pillar.
The Google Nest Hello camera doorbell comes with a 15 degree angle wedge.
However, will this be enough to avoid the pillar or should I purchase a 30-45 degree wedge (not included)?