Someone just pointed me at some surplus media converters, SC/SC single mode, for which I have a vague plan to use them to electrically isolate some gear that's connected to outdoor sensors that's currently running over WiFi for the same reason. However I noticed that the connector is a weird asymmetric style where only the TX fibre is exposed and the RX one has a solid plastic cap over it:

Apologies for the bad image, done under flourescent lighting in an office. Anyone know what this is? Is it bidirectional on a single fibre? Why are there (apparently) RX and TX ports present when only one can be used?

Googling the part number, HTB-GS-03, leads to this which has the expected RX + TX connector, but also things like this , a clone with only the TX connector accessible.