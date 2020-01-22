Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Mitsubishi Heatpump cables?


2952 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

# 265469 22-Jan-2020 21:50
Send private message quote this post

I'm looking to purchase a few of these so I have a few spare. But they are only $2 and the shipping is $14. It's still $14 if I order 10 of them.

 

Either from the US or SIN store.

 

http://www.usastore.revolectrix.com/Products_2/Cellpro-4s-Charge-Adapters_2/Cellpro-JST-PA-Battery-Pigtail-10-5-Position

 

or

 

http://www.store.revolectrix.com/Cellpro-Battery-Pigtail-10-5-Position?ext=F

 

As the Singapore store seems to be cheaper with UPS shipping.

 

So is there anyone else on here looking to build a Mitsubishi Heatpump controller with either a Wemos D1 or similar to control their heatpump as that seems to happily work with it as per: https://community.home-assistant.io/t/mitsubishi-ac-with-wemos-d1-mini-pro/107007




and


Create new topic
102 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  # 2405045 22-Jan-2020 21:59
Send private message quote this post

If you are keen to make your own cable, I think I have some plugs and the contacts for them that fit CN105.

 

 

 

Have you seen the "Hacking a Mitsubishi Heatpump..." page on Nicegear?



2952 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2405048 22-Jan-2020 22:05
Send private message quote this post

Happy to DIY but if I could track down an existing pigtail that just makes life a little easier.

 

The connector is a https://www.digikey.co.nz/products/en?keywords=PAP-05V-S with 5 pins.

 

So if you have a prefab one then that would be brilliant as I have the wemos and seen the nicegear post and used some of the work on the https://github.com/SwiCago/HeatPump repo for my own code.




and


 
 
 
 


102 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  # 2405058 22-Jan-2020 22:20
Send private message quote this post

 

 

I got these https://nz.rs-online.com/web/p/pcb-connector-housings/4766798/ and https://nz.rs-online.com/web/p/pcb-connector-contacts/6881385/

 

 

 

Can only find one housing (and contacts) at the moment, yours if you want it, crimping the contacts was a bit of a pain...

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.