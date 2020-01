If you really really want to use those lights a portable generator would be a far better option. I'm assuming they're incandescent bulbs probably at least 40 watts each. How many? Assuming 10 bulbs that's a minimum of 400 watts probably more. You'll need a fair size battery to power the inverter to run them.

A portable generator could cost about the same as the batterypack/inverter linked above. See here for what I'm talking about https://www.enertecmarinesystems.com/product/juice-lh2500i/

Incandescent bulbs don't need a pure sine wave in fact they'll run just as well on DC. Any old waveform will do which would reduce the price of an inverter.

Is it a one off occasion? if so hiring a portable generator may be the most cost effective option.

If it's more of a permanent arrangement you might be better off spending the money you'd spend on a generator or a decent sized battery pack/inverter on buying a set of low volt led lights and powering them off some rechargeable batteries