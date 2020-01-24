I’m looking to get one as a gift. Harvey Norman have them for sale.
https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/phone-and-gps/mobile-phone-accessories/tile-mate-bluetooth-tracker-single.html
https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/phone-and-gps/mobile-phone-accessories/tile-urb-mate-bluetooth-tracker-single.html
but I’m wondering why there’s such a price difference in what appears to be the same product.
they have different SKU but look to be otherwise the same.
perhaps One is an earlier model?
would appreciate some help
TIA.