Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Tile trackers - a bit confused.


167 posts

Master Geek


# 265508 24-Jan-2020 17:48
Send private message quote this post

I’m looking to get one as a gift. Harvey Norman have them for sale. 

 

 

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/phone-and-gps/mobile-phone-accessories/tile-mate-bluetooth-tracker-single.html

 

 

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/phone-and-gps/mobile-phone-accessories/tile-urb-mate-bluetooth-tracker-single.html

 


but I’m wondering why there’s such a price difference in what appears to be the same product. 
they have different SKU but look to be otherwise the same. 
perhaps One is an earlier model?

 

would appreciate some help

 

 

 

TIA. 

Create new topic

Stu

Hammered
5334 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2406184 24-Jan-2020 17:57
Send private message quote this post

I believe the URB model has a higher range.




Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

 

Click to see full size Click to see full size

4339 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2406192 24-Jan-2020 18:41
Send private message quote this post

One thing to be mindful of is the battery of the older models couldn't be replaced, making them a disposable product when they went flat; new models have replaceable batteries but, in my experience, they don't last as long the older ones. (Still preferable, IMO.)

 

Neither listings for these products mention if the battery is user-replaceable, which isn't particularly helpful.

 

I found last time it was cheaper to buy the Tiles from Amazon than from NZ, but this isn't probably the case if you're only buying a single Tile.

 
 
 
 




167 posts

Master Geek


  # 2406203 24-Jan-2020 19:03
Send private message quote this post

Well one is titled URB which I’m guessing stands for user replaceable battery. But I would have expected that to have been the more expensive one. 

 

 

Stu

Hammered
5334 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2406205 24-Jan-2020 19:13
Send private message quote this post

I give up. The above links don't give too much away. I guess I could check them out on the Tile website, but it's too hot to think.




Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

 

Click to see full size Click to see full size

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.