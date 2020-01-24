Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Interesting Chromecast issue


Lock him up!
11185 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

# 265514 24-Jan-2020 23:25
Send private message quote this post

I have encountered an interesting issue with Chromecast. Sometimes it works normally, sometimes it insists that it can’t find the device, which is on the same network, about 3 metres away. I posted about this previously because I couldn’t figure it out. Now I have finally stumbled on the answer by accident. It puzzled me for a long time. Maybe someone else has run into the same thing.


I use a Chrome browser on several Windows laptops. I usually keep the laptops turned on all the time. I have them set to go into sleep mode when the lid is closed. When I want to use one I just open the lid and it comes back on after a few moments. The wi-fi also reconnects after a brief delay.


What I have discovered is that Chromecast usually cannot find my cast device when the laptop is restarted this way. Everything else appears completely normal, but no cast device can be detected. What I have to do is close the Chrome browser and reopen it each time. Chromecast then works normally. If anyone else runs into this, that seems to be the answer.




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

Create new topic
76 posts

Master Geek


  # 2406344 25-Jan-2020 03:45
Send private message quote this post

Likely to be laptops than ChromeCast.

 

It's worth mentioning there is a known issue affecting certain Intel branded Atheros WLAN cards after resuming from sleep.

 

A driver update addressed this problem in W8.1/W10, but sadly no such update was made available for Win7.

 

 

 

Do you know the adapter type? Or laptop SKU?

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile you could try this?: 

 

Open Control Panel/Power Options/Wireless Adapter Settings & set Power Saving Mode to Maximum Performance.

 

Then in Device Manager look for the Wireless Adapter Properties tab & confirm Disable Device option is unticked.....

 

 

 

 

2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2406402 25-Jan-2020 08:29
Send private message quote this post

I personally never recommend anyone uses a Chrome on Windows with a Chromecast as they are flakey as hell. Tried on OSX with Chrome and it is slightly better but still not what I would call reliable.

 

Never had a problem streaming content from my Android or iOS devices to a Chromecast apart from when the phone goes to sleep and wakes up and has lost connection to the chromecast and the app needs to be restarted.

 

IMHO there is no better desktop solution generally available on the market to stream from a Windows PC to a TV. Airplay from Mac to an Apple TV is just so seamless and there isn't a free solution that works. I did have a look a while ago at AirParrot but just stuck with a long HDMI cable.




and


Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.