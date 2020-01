Anyone here playing around with one of these.

Went to PB tech yesterday to get an Alexa but came away with one of these.

I am very much google centric so thought this may be more useful for us.

Ok for general google assist questions. Have worked out how to manange the lamp in the lounge turn on/off.

No luck with the TV connection as yet. Looks like Ill have to purchase a Chromecast for that. Have a Samsung smart TV and have down loaded Smartthings app for that,