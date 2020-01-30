My el-cheapo multimeter seems to have gotten very inaccurate so I'm looking for a semi decent replacement, it doesn't have to be the best in the world as it'll not get used that much, just has to be accurate.
Anyone have some pointers ?
richms:
Fluke off aliexpress.
Really? Wouldn't you end up with a "Fulke" or some similar alternative?
Item:
richms:
Nahh, they are Chinese specific models that don't have all the certifications that the bureaucrats in the west want which is why they are so much cheaper, but they are still really good. Dave jones and AVE done videos on them.
richms:
Item:
richms:
Nice! I might add one to the shopping list if they are kosher then.