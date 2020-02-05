I've been having increasing problems with our Xiaomi and Yeelight LED WiFi bulbs going off-line over the last few weeks. It got so bad I tried reserving their IP addresses in the router (and renamed them so to be able to easily identify them) to see if that would help. This munted it even more, resulting in all of them going off-line.

I've since reset the router and set it up again (without reserving addresses), but the problem remains. I've tried resetting the bulbs (both before and after resetting the router) but that doesn't fix it - they will show for a few minutes before dropping off.

The bulbs show as offline in both the Mi Home and Yeelight apps, and aren't controllable via GA, but still show up in the router's table of currently connected devices.

Other brands of WiFi bulbs work fine, as do all the other GA-enabled devices around the house.

Can anyone offer me any ideas as to what may have caused this, and what I could do to sort it out (or what I could do to diagnose the problem)?

Router is a Fritzbox 7490, which as I mentioned has been fully reset but this hasn't achieved anything.

APs are 2x Grandstream 7610 - could these be causing the problem, so would it be worth resetting them?

ISP is 2Degrees - would the move to CGNAT cause any issues? (he says, fully acknowledging his ignorance!)

Thanks for any advice and ideas!