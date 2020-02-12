Following on from this post about the new Amazon Echo Show 8, JBHifi and Noel Leemings have an pre-order price of $134.50 before they go upto $269
That's a great price. They are great devices, I've had the 1st and 2nd Gen 10" Shows.
I've got two Echo show 8s and recommend them if you are in the Echo ecosystem. They are a nice size and the sound quality is good.
That is a great price.