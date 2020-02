My son recently purchased a DJI Robomaster S1 Robot, and is keen to find out if there is anyone else in Wellington area with one who might like to meet up for a "battle".

They are a cool bit of tech, especially with the mecanum wheels that allow you to drive in ANY direction! And he is loving the ability to use Scratch to "programme moves" the robot can then use in battles. But chasing and shooting dad in the legs is only appealing for a certain period of time!