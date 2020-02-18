My new toy arrived today.....
Arrma Granite 4x4 brushless - dang the thing can move.
https://photos.app.goo.gl/gEhSyGYy9unfc8BK7
Anyone else got something similar ?
Gonna be lots of fun :D Now to see if the Go pro will fit somewhere......
I have a Gmade R1 Rock Buggy that I built from parts a couple of years ago, it's setup to run both 2S and 3S batteries with a 13.5 turn brushless. It's not really a crawler with that setup and is a bit of fun. Probably doesn't go quite a quick as the Arma Granite though.