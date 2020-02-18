Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)New RC toy arrived

xpd



SysOp
10317 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#267938 18-Feb-2020 20:08
Send private message quote this post

My new toy arrived today.....


Arrma Granite 4x4 brushless - dang the thing can move.


https://photos.app.goo.gl/gEhSyGYy9unfc8BK7


Anyone else got something similar ?


Gonna be lots of fun :D Now to see if the Go pro will fit somewhere......


 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

 

Create new topic
259 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2423477 18-Feb-2020 20:33
Send private message quote this post

I have a Gmade R1 Rock Buggy that I built from parts a couple of years ago, it's setup to run both 2S and 3S batteries with a 13.5 turn brushless. It's not really a crawler with that setup and is a bit of fun. Probably doesn't go quite a quick as the Arma Granite though.

79 posts

Master Geek


  #2423529 18-Feb-2020 21:37
Send private message quote this post

Looks beastly, love it!

I've got a Traxxs X Maxx with a Go Pro on the bonnet, makes for some pretty epic footage.

These things are silly fast, the X Maxx has wheelie bars lol. It needs them too. Give it full beans from a standstill and it will try to flip.

Don't suppose your in Christchurch?

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.