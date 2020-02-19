Just upgraded to this machine - it was on special at the Warehouse. Have an older Toshiba in my bedroom which works great, so stuck with a brand I know. And this was affordable to my budget.

This is definitely better than the previous tv.

Just having issues with pairing the remote control over bluetooth for the voice commands. Press the voice button and it searches, and can't find the remote. I can bluetooth my phone to it, so I know the bluetooth is working on the TV.

Has anyone else experienced this issue, or know how to solve it?

Be nice to try out this feature.