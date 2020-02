Not sure this is relevant but a few years ago I bought a laptop on Amazon. Had it shipped to my sister in the States. She then sent it on to me as Amazon wouldn't. She had to go through some bureaucratic stuff because of the battery, but once the paperwork was done she was able to ship the computer without problem. I think it was DHL but not sure anymore. My point is it can be done, but you need someone there who can jump through the necessary hoops.