So my partner and I purchased the "DHI-NVR408-8P-4KS2" from http://ipcamtalk.com/ sold by "EMPIREANDY" and have tried setting up the SMTP email. The test button works along with app push notifications, but triggers like IVS/Motion detection do not send any emails... Also, the time does not display the correct time. Whenever I change the time, it won't stay hold.

I tried asking the guys in ipcamtalk.com but none has been able to help me and theres a language barrier between the seller's English and me. The seller also states that he and his team cannot fix this despite me mentioning that many users from 2-3 years have experienced this issue.

Cameras: IPC-HFW2831-ZS , HFW5442T-ASE and IPC-HFW1831E

NVR: "DHI-NVR408-8P-4KS2"

