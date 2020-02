No functional difference, but you will need to use an adapter on the US power-plug (it's a 16.5V 2A supply that can handle our AC voltage fine). Is the $110 shipped? because otherwise that will add a bit to the price.

I've got some US Google Homes that I bought at their two for USD$99 special a few years ago that have worked fine.

The first gen Home Minis are probably a better deal if you just want to give the system a try, with various places selling them for around NZD$40 at the moment.