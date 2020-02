There are a few SDR related threads here on Geekzone but they're related to specific issues - needing to cool an SDR, needing an aerial adaptor, etc.



Let's make this a general SDR thread for photos of your set ups, stories of your projects, tips on the lessons you have learnt, etc.



I've got a Pi and a Flightaware stick feeding ADSB to a bunch of sites. I've also got a couple of RTLSDR blog dongles which I have dabbled with a bit of radio reception with but not currently in use, looking to change that.



What are you doing?