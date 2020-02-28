I set up a Konnected.io diy alarm system today with the wiring from the pre-installed home security system in my house, which includes 3 motion sensors split into 3 zones.

I followed instructions as per the site. I did not run into any apparent issues while installing - connected to my wifi just fine and show up as connected devices when I look at my router.

I configured in Home Assistant as per instructions as well. Everything here seems to be working fine. Used Ngnix for SSL, did not change base url in configuration so konnected is using http.

HA side appears to all be working fine, discovery is working etc, but no events are received from konnected.

Would I expect to see any voltage change across the motion sensor wire when motion is detected? Using a multimeter I don’t detect anything (My understanding was that most PIR will have a high 3V signal when activated) my PIR sensors are old paradox 476, 4 wire sensors.

Any thoughts?