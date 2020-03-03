My wife got some Galaxy Buds bundled with her Note 10 Plus. Purchased at Christmas time.

A few days ago the right bud stopped working. It appears the battery is flat and won't charge, yet it also appears to drain the charging pod. I say that because yesterday while trouble shooting I fully charged the pod, yet today the pod battery is flat. Both ear buds were on the pod overnight.

I know the left bud is charged, because when you take out the right bud the charging LED turns green but when the right bud is placed into the pod the LED turns red.

I had a very fruitful online chat last night with Samsung who in recommended taking the buds back to where they were bought. We will do this in the next day or so.

My research on line indicates that a lot of people have experienced this same or very similar issue. I'm interested to know if anyone on here has had this issue and how the resolution process played out. Was it hard to convince the retailer of the issue, or is it a well known problem?