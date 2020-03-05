I have a pretty simple set of requirements for a replacement 'office reception monitoring' camera:

Powered from a wall outlet

Wifi network connectivity (not WPS, but I don't think anything relies on this anymore)

The ability to load a browser window (or VLC) on a dedicated Windows 10 PC on the same LAN, and stream the camera feed 24/7, full screen

I don't need any of the following:

Cloud functionality

4K resolution (I'd be happy with SD)

Any storage or recording functionality

Push notifications

A mobile app (but I'm happy to use an app to set it up initially)

PoE

Watching the stream off-site

PTZ

Night vision

Two-way talk functionality

We have an old D-Link or TP-Link (can't remember) camera that does exactly what we want, but this has died.

It seems like most of the models available are entirely focused on mobile apps and remote streaming.

I'm sure that some of these IP cameras have a directly accessible RTSP or similar stream that I can get to via a browser, or VLC, but I don't want to have to try my luck and buy without knowing I get browser/VLC streaming working.

Does anyone have a recommendation for a simple single camera that does what I need?

I'm happy to pay up to $200 but feel that I should be able to get something for less than $100.

Cheers